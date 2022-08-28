The Rock-Yerong Creek kept their premiership dream alive with an impressive 28-point victory over North Wagga on Sunday.
The Magpies will resume their long-running battle with East Wagga-Kooringal in next Saturday's preliminary final after ending North Wagga's premiership defence with a 13.8 (86) to 8.10 (58) victory.
TRYC set up the win in the first half. They not only limited the damage in the opening term when North Wagga had the breeze, but managed two late goals to head into quarter-time four points ahead.
The Magpies then put the foot down in the second term, booting six goals to two to set up what turned to be a match-winning 30-point lead.
The Saints tried desperately to get back into the contest but missed their opportunity to apply scoreboard pressure in the third term, managing 1.5 to the Magpies' 2.2.
North Wagga, to their credit, kept coming and kicked three goals inside the opening six minutes of the final quarter to draw within 16 points and bring the game to life.
But that was as close as the Saints got, as the Magpies, after the game went almost 10 minutes without a score, got the settler they needed courtesy of an Aiden Ridley long bomb.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell admitted there were a few anxious moments late but was nonetheless thrilled to see his group live to fight another day.
"I actually got quite nervy there because you know how heavily they can score when they get up and about, the crowd and noise started rising so for us to hold was a good effort," Russell said.
"We knew we weren't going to have the game all our way today and the lapse we had probably happened a little bit later, hopefully we learn, but they're a dangerous side and to keep them to eight goals is pretty handy."
Russell was pleased to see his team bounce back from last week's close qualifying defeat and credited the win to how his team started.
"It was obviously disappointing last week and you wonder how you're going to respond because there is that pressure but both teams were under pressure and the way the boys stood up, particularly early, that was a strong breeze to one end and I thought the first quarter probably set the tone," he said.
"We said that at the start of the game that we can win it in this quarter and I thought the boys all day cracked in.
"We probably had a lapse in that last, whether that was heavy legs or a bit of complacency, we thought the game was wrapped up, but we're rapt for the boys, rapt for the club, both grades are through, which is a really good achievement. There's a really good vibe at the moment."
Having met EWK three times now, with the biggest margin six points, Russell said the Magpies will go in with strong belief they can get the job done.
"Of course. We have full respect for East Wagga, we've had some really good battles but we'll go in confident," he said.
"There was probably a similar story last week, they're down and we've got a bit of positivity about us but we're excited to get to Robbo and hopefully it's a nice day and we can play them in a little bit better conditions than last week."
It has been 21 years since a team has come from the first semi-final to win the Farrer League premiership. Russell acknowledged the Magpies are up against it but said they're willing to give it a red hot crack.
"We'll ride the wave," he said.
"I watched Marrar yesterday and they were pretty impressive to be honest so I'm happy to shift the favouritism their way."
It was an even team performance from the Magpies with Liam Lupton, Noah Budd, Riley Budd and Mitch Stephenson among their best.
Cayden Winter led from the front for North Wagga and he received good support from Elliott Winter and Matt Thomas.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 9.5 11.7 13.8 (86)
North Wagga Saints 2.4 4.5 5.10 8.10 (58)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: D.Biermann 2, J.Kemp 2, J.Roberts 2, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1, A.Ridley 1, D.Cummins 1, T.Hannam 1, E.Fellows 1, J.Hancock 1, R.Budd 1; North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 2, J.Thompson 2, E.Winter 2, J.Kerr 1, J.Flood 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: L.Lupton, J.Roberts, A.Ridley, D.Biermann, J.Hancock, R.Budd; North Wagga Saints: E.Winter, J.Flood, M.Thomas, C.Winter, S.Longmore, B.Clark.
