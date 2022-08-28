YOUNG showcased what they are capable of with a 6-2 thrashing of Leeton United on Sunday.
It hasn't been the Lions season but they ensured they will finish the year with momentum as they upset second-placed Leeton at Hall Bros Oval just a fortnight out from finals.
Advertisement
Jardi Mcanespie and Clancy Hislop both scored braces, while Mitch Cameron and Isaac Anderson also found the back of the net in the six-goal romp.
While the win helps Young work towards a sixth-placed finish, the result casts doubts over Leeton United with just one round remaining before finals.
Young coach Duncan Cameron was happy to cause some havoc late in the season.
"That's been our focus since we knew we weren't going to make finals. I've told the boys every week, let's ruin chances for those top five teams," Cameron said.
"So we're not holding back.
"It's not capping off our season but it shows we were still there, we just didn't have a great season."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cameron said it was satisfying for Young to show what they're capable of.
"It's been a tough season. I think we've been there. We had that terrible run of games where we lost five in a row and before that we were in the top four," he said.
"Even in those run of games, we had a tough run of games, but we still played well but didn't have that finish in us. Whereas I think today is an indication of what could have been for the year but just wasn't.
"We put it all together today. We seem like we go most games going 'oh the other team's got lucky' or this and that but today everything just went together and it was great to see.
"It could have been one of those 3-2 games or grind out something but to put six goals on Leeton, coming into finals, I think it was great."
Pascoe Cup results
Hanwood 8 d Henwood Park 1
Tolland 1 d Wagga United 0
Advertisement
Tumut 2 d South Wagga 0
Lake Albert 7 d Cootamundra 0
Young 6 d Leeton United 2
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.