North Wagga is the first team through to the Farrer League A grade grand final after a second half comeback led them to a 54-43 victory over Temora.
Saints coach Flynn Hogg was thrilled with the win and wasn't expected her side to run away like they did in the second half.
"It is very exciting," Hogg said.
"We went in confident, but not too confident and we were expecting it to be a tough game.
"I don't think we would've thought that we'd win by 11, because we only beat them by two in the last round we played them."
The Saints trailed by six goals at half-time, however Hogg mentioned they were down even further at stages of the match.
"I think we were even down by 10 or 11 at one point," she said.
"So it was literally a 20 goal turnaround which was a great effort.
"It just proves that it doesn't matter how much we are down by, if we can just keep our composure we can come away with the win."
The fightback comes after the Saints powered ahead late against Charles Sturt University last Saturday with Hogg admitted her side performs best when their back is against the wall.
"I think we perform better under pressure and we have a lot of versatility in the team," she said.
"Whatever changes we make, everyone steps up and it's just good having the confidence in the girls no matter where they are on the court they'll put in 110 per cent work effort."
Hogg said that her side's composure and not playing into the Kangaroos' strengths helped her side take the victory.
"I think we just stayed positive and backed each other up," she said.
"We treasured the ball when we had it and kept our composure and I think our defensive pressure was really good from our attack right through to our defensive end.
"There was always a couple of drives to the ball and we probably played a more settled short sharp game because Temora are quite tall and we tried to not to do to many big long passes as they tend to cut them off."
Whilst having the week off, the Saints will be kept busy as they are also currently competing in the Wagga Wagga Netball Association's A grade competition held on Wednesday nights.
"I don't think I'm going to organise a trial match because we will play that," Hogg said.
"I think that's what has helped us improve from the start of the year to the end of the year.
"We just work really well as a team obviously because we are playing two games a week and training once."
Hogg couldn't fault a single member of her side yesterday with her praising every player for their performance throughout the four quarters.
"Lily Wild and Tess Hamblin haven't shot much together, but they got into the circle and hardly missed," she said.
"In defence Sarah Oleary and Sarah Croker were amazing.
"In centre court Keely (Stephenson) and Margie (Johnson) were great, I couldn't fault anyone yesterday I thought it was a very good team effort."
