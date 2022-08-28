RON Stubbs joined an exclusive group of Southern District trainers by snaring his first TAB Highway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday.
The experienced Albury horseman became the seventh SDRA trainer to win a Highway when Baledon ($12) caused a boilover in the opener at Rosehill.
A brilliant Tyler Schiller ride helped Baledon to victory in the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1400m).
Baledon got a long way back and gave the leader a big start entering the straight but the five-year-old, aided by Schiller taking a tight game, powered to the line to score by a short head.
Stubbs was thrilled to land his first Highway and declared that Baledon will now be aimed towards next year's Country Championships.
"I'm absolutely delighted to win my first TAB Highway and to do it with this little bulldog Baledon is no surprise," Stubbs said.
"He is the smallest and lightest horse in the stable but that will to win injects the finish required.
"He will continue through the Highway circuit and all going well, will join our Country Championship group."
Stubbs is targeting the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) with his team, which will return to his home track at Albury next year.
After two years in Wagga, the SDRA qualifier will return to Albury next year and be held on Saturday, February 25.
Baledon took his record to three wins and four minor placings from 12 career starts on Saturday as he edged out Rebel's Edge ($6.50) and Zaru ($7.00) in a blanket finish.
