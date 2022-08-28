The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers concede another late goal to go down 1-0 to ANU

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANU's Jan Wojna scored the match-winner to give his team a 1-0 win over Wagga City Wanderers on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA City Wanderers will return home for the final fortnight of the CPL season with everything to play for after another agonising defeat in Canberra on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.