WAGGA City Wanderers will return home for the final fortnight of the CPL season with everything to play for after another agonising defeat in Canberra on Saturday.
The Wanderers are hanging on to fourth spot by the skin of their teeth after falling 1-0 to the in-form ANU at ANU on Saturday.
It took a goal from Jan Wojna in the 89th minute to snatch victory and it sent the home team, and their supporters, into a frenzy on a day where ANU celebrated their 60-year anniversary.
It was another gallant effort on the road from the Wanderers but it leaves them just one point clear in fourth spot with two rounds remaining.
Canberra White Eagles are in fifth, one point behind with a far superior goal difference, while Brindabella are also still in the hunt two points further back.
The Wanderers return home for their final two games of the season but face ladder leaders Tuggeranong United this Saturday, followed by Brindabella in the final round.
White Eagles finish with ANU and Weston Molonglo, while Brindabella have Yoogali then the final round clash with Wanderers.
