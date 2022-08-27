Planning system sets residents up to fail

Ordinary, everyday people are always at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to the planning processes governing major new projects.
Companies with thousands of staff and billions of dollars can spend years and years meticulously putting their complex applications together.
Yet often the residents who are most affected have just days to read, digest and respond in a meaningful way.
How does a farmer with no qualifications in hydrology articulate their concerns about the impact on their groundwater of an open cut coal mine proposed on neighbouring land?
What about a Wagga resident living along the train line who has concerns over the increased vibrations from the more frequent passing of longer and heavier trains as a result of Inland Rail?
Twenty-eight days was never remotely enough time for the Wagga community to assess the 4500-page Albury to Illabo Inland Rail Plan.
And it should not have taken an outcry from residents and pressure from the media for the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to recognise that.
Just before 8.30pm on Friday, The Daily Advertiser finally got official confirmation that the department had quietly extended the Inland Rail public exhibition period by 14 days.
Forty-two days is better than 28, but still nothing compared to the years the Australian Rail Track Corporation has had to build its argument for why the project should be approved.
Most people recognise that the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project has the potential to have economic benefits for regional communities.
But it should not come at the expense of the quality of life of people living in communities along the train line.
If this project truly is the once-in-a-generation game-changer it has been touted as, then take the time - and the money - to make sure it is done properly.
Meanwhile, this will be my last Sunday newsletter as I am finishing up at The Daily Advertiser in the coming days.
It has been a pleasure and a privilege to edit The DA over the past five years, but it is time for me to embark on a new challenge in a new state.
Thank you to everyone for your continued support of The DA and I wish you all the best in the future,
Ross Tyson, editor
