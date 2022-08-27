Dean Bristow has played down any injury concerns from Tumut's big win over Kangaroos.
The Blues five-eighth failed to complete a second straight game but said the 44-10 scoreline was the biggest factor on Saturday.
"It was just precautionary," Bristow said.
"It's nothing too bad but I've just been struggling in the last few weeks so I just come off to rest myself."
Bristow scored two first half tries to help Tumut keep their season alive in impressive fashion.
First he took advantage of a nice ball from Adam Pearce before scoring a spectacular second.
Bristow put in a grubber kick, which looked destined to go over the dead ball line, only for Brayden Draber to flick back for the Blues five-eighth.
"Braydo did some brilliant work not giving up on the play and just flicked it back in," Bristow said.
"I just happened to be in the right spot. I thought (the kick) was going dead."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
