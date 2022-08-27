The Daily Advertiser

Bad way to finish season for Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Kangaroos were bundled out of finals after a 44-10 loss to Tumut on Saturday.

Kangaroos captain-coach James Smart was left frustrated by their disappointing finals exit.

