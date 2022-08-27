Bad way to finish season for Kangaroos

Kangaroos captain-coach James Smart was left frustrated by their disappointing finals exit.
After securing their finals berth with a win over Albury last week, the Wagga side were blown away by Tumut at Equex Centre on Saturday.
They conceded two early tries after errors coming out of trouble things never improved in the 44-10 loss.
Smart didn't think the side rose to the bigger occasion.
"We got taught a lesson about what finals is all about," Smart said.
"They played faster, played smarter and played semi-finals intensity.
"We didn't."
Smart thought there was plenty of potential Kangaroos didn't deliver on.
However he's been pleased with how the side has developed this season.
"There was a really good progression," Smart said.
"We've got a much better understanding of one another and put some good things in place.
"We've done some good things and I feel like the club is moving in a positive direction, which is nice, but obviously it burns at the moment as that is not a nice way to finish the season."
After making the move from Gundagai this season looking for a return to coaching, Smart is yet to determine what his future is.
After making the move from Gundagai this season looking for a return to coaching, Smart is yet to determine what his future is.
However he's happy with how his body got through the season after playing less than 80 minutes of football last season.
"I'll be thereabouts in some way," he said.
"It's not something I've put a lot of thought or energy into yet.
"It's been challenging as it is different now to when I was previously coach but the way the boys have bonded together in the last six weeks especially has made me hungry.
"I felt like I was done playing wise with all the injuries I've had in previous years but this year has been a lot better for me.
"It's enough to say if I can get a decent pre-season in then I might be able to keep playing."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
