Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll was proud of the efforts shown by his side in their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, but admitted that cautious football during the final term may have cost them victory over the Lions.
After entering three-quarter-time up by four points, the Hoppers only managed 0.2 in a final quarter where it was the Lions making all of the attacking play.
"At times we played our football the way we wanted to play it," Carroll said.
"But in the finish we probably went a bit conservative instead of being brave."
Whilst going down narrowly, Carroll believed that his side would take a lot out of the contest, with a number of Hoppers having their first taste of finals football.
"We had a fair few boys who hadn't played much finals to be honest," he said.
"I think we had three or four that it was their first final, so I believe we can only get better.
"The belief I think has only improved today with how we played at times and probably just our execution and going away from how we wanted to play probably hurt us in the finish."
After trailing for the majority of the first half, the Hoppers came alive in the third quarter kicking five goals to two with Carroll impressed with how his side came out after half-time.
"That third quarter we really played the Coolamon way," he said.
"Narrandera suits us big time, there's no doubt about that I think.
"Definitely the belief within the group is getting stronger and stronger, we just hope our injury front doesn't get too big.
"That's a bit of a key as well as you like to have your best team on the paddock, especially coming to this end of the year."
Injuries have unfortunately become a problem for Coolamon with the Hoppers already having Luke Gerhard and Braeden Glyde on the sidelines while Marshal Macauley and Jayden Carroll both did not take their spot in the side for the qualifying final due to injury concerns.
Carroll is hopeful that the eight day break will give at least one or two of those players the opportunity to return for next Sunday's semi-final against either Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes or Turvey Park.
"I think Jayden is a pretty good chance," he said.
"I think it's just a bit of precaution with the moonboot, so hopeful he might be a fair chance to play.
"Marshal has a got a bit of a hamstring there, so we will have to see with that one.
"Lukey Gerhard as well, so we will have to see what the week brings."
The Hoppers will also be sweating on the fitness of co-coach Jake Barrett after he battled through the qualifying final with what appeared to be a lower calf injury.
Although starting the game in the middle of the ground, by the second quarter Barrett was playing deep forward for the Hoppers and although battling with some mobility issues still had a monumental impact on the game.
He finished with 4.4 and continued to be dangerous in the forward 50, however the Hoppers will be hoping he will be able to return to his midfield role as they look to face either the Goannas or the Bulldogs in a sudden-death semi-final.
