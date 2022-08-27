The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll has admitted that an inability to take the game on late possibly cost them a chance at victory

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 27 2022 - 12:00pm
Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll was proud of his side, but admits they played too safe during a thrilling final quarter. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll was proud of the efforts shown by his side in their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, but admitted that cautious football during the final term may have cost them victory over the Lions.

