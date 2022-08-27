Griffith wins through to grand final

A late flurry of tries has put Griffith through to their first Southern Inland grand final in eight years.
Buoyed by a vocal home crowd at Exies Oval on Saturday, the Blacks scored the last three tries to run down Waratahs.
The Wagga outfit led 25-15 midway through the second half but the Blacks kept on firing.
First Lorenco Tafili went over before Chris Latu scored after a big run to put the Blacks in front.
Ngara Timoti then crossed late to seal the 32-25 victory.
Coach Chris McGregor was thrilled with the performance.
"It was just like what we've done all year - we keep digging in for each other," McGregor said.
"Right through the game we did so many good things and at times we looked like we were down but the boys kept stepping up for each other time in and time out."
Griffith got themselves on the board first but there was little between the two teams in the first half.
Thomas Lynch was able to charge over Lachie Day to give the Blacks a 5-0 before before Day was able to capitalise on Vaea Mateo being yellow carded.
He edged Waratahs in front before Mosese Fosita responded after some scrum dominance from Griffith.
A try to the returning Rob Selosse handed Waratahs a 12-10 lead at half-time before Day extended their lead to five points with a penalty goal.
However Griffith's scrum dominance paid off again as Ausage Faumui leveled.
It wasn't for long as a try to Nico Maclean and another Day penalty goal extended the margin to 10 points with around 14 minutes to play before the big Blacks comeback.
McGregor thought the win shows how far the team has come.
"There were opportunities and in the past our side would have been frustrated and dropped but we kept lifting," he said. "We kept our cool and played footy."
The win was the icing on the cake for a big day for Griffith who have qualified all three of their men's teams
They will face Wagga City in all of the grand finals however their women's team failed to make it a clean sweep.
"It was a great day for the club with three of the four making it through and it was unfortunate the girls just lost," McGregor said.
"Now it's time to go next week."
Mateo is expected to miss the decider after picking up a ribs issue
However McGregor expects Andries De Meyer to return after not quite getting up for the clash with a shoulder issue.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
