Griffith wins through to grand final

By Courtney Rees
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
Blake Theunissen tries to push out of the Waratahs defence to help Griffith secure their grand final berth at Exies Oval on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren

A late flurry of tries has put Griffith through to their first Southern Inland grand final in eight years.

