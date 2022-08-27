East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard is confident the Hawks will bounce back from a disappointing showing in Saturday's second semi-final.
The Hawks were good early, leading at quarter-time but failed to many any inroads from that point as they went down to Marrar by 37 points.
"Yeah, very disappointed. That's footy. We move on," Hard said.
"That's why you work hard to get two chances."
Hard was unable to exactly put his finger on where it went wrong for the Hawks but has full faith in his group's ability to bounce back immediately.
"Not really sure," he said.
"We didn't get a few 50-50s and then just went away from what we wanted to do.
"We'll regroup and we'll bounce back."
Bouncing back will begin with summing up the damage from Saturday's second semi-final.
The Hawks played out the final six or so minutes with just 17 players as they wore some knocks, while also trying to take precautionary measures with an eye towards next Saturday's preliminary final.
Brocke Argus' hamstring went on him 10 minutes into the contest, while Nico Sedgwick, Harry Fitzsimmons and Heath Northey finished the game on the bench.
Hard was unsure of the extent of the injuries on Saturday afternoon.
"I don't know. We'll know that in the next couple of days. Nothing major," he said.
"I suppose in the last quarter, you've got to have an eye on next week too. No one was in all sorts out there, but just keeping an eye on next week."
The Hawks will play either The Rock-Yerong Creek or North Wagga in Saturday's preliminary final at Robertson Oval.
Hard said that is where the focus now turns to.
"You work hard to get where you are so we're not panicking. We'll just get back on the bike and do what we do well," he said.
"We've just got to get our confidence back, have a good week on the track and get ourselves right for next week."
