Run of deciders over for Waratahs

For the first time since 2014 Waratahs will not play in the Southern Inland grand final.
The Wagga missed out on a seventh straight appearance in the decider after falling to a 32-25 loss to Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Things looked promising as Waratahs led 25-15 midway through the second half however they couldn't hold off a late surge from the Blacks.
Waratahs are the only team to get the better of Wagga City this season so coach Jonno Andreou was disappointed not to give themselves another crack at their closest rivals.
"We put it all out on the paddock but scored a couple of late tries to seal the win," Andreou said.
"You can't have a go at the boys for their effort, it was actually a really good game, but just a couple of missed tackles led to some late tries.
"It wasn't to be this year."
Andreou didn't think it was a fitness thing that came into play late in the game.
Instead it was simply some errors in defence that proved costly.
After struggling for player numbers this year, including having to withdraw from the third grade competition, Andreou believes there are plenty of positives to take from the season.
"It is always disappointing when you have a chance to make the grand final and you don't make it but we'll just have to try to get most of our players back for next year and do some recruiting as well," he said.
"We're playing against Griffith, who had four grades playing today, and we've really struggled for numbers so it was a good effort to make it this far this year."
