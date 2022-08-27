The Daily Advertiser

Run of deciders over for Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Hosegood brings down Chris Latu in Waratahs' loss on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren

For the first time since 2014 Waratahs will not play in the Southern Inland grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.