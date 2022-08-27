MARRAR is the first team through to the Farrer League grand final after a comprehensive 37-point victory over East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Bombers weathered the early storm from the Hawks and then put them to the sword during the middle two quarters, running away with a 11.8 (74) to 5.7 (37) victory at Robertson Oval.
The wide expanses and the warmer weather worked in Marrar's favour as they kicked six unanswered goals during the second and third term to set up a match-winning 32-point margin at three-quarter-time.
The Hawks did goal within the opening 30 seconds of the final term, and then went forward immediately again, but it proved short-lived as Marrar sealed the win with the next two goals.
Zach Walgers turned it on for Marrar with a five-goal haul, while Jordan Hedington and Sam Emery also played lead roles in the win.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon, in his final year in charge, was happy with the performance but stressed all it does was qualify the Bombers for the decider.
"It's good to be there," Lenon said.
"You work hard to this point of the season and the winner of today's game was obviously going to book first place in the grand final, so we're happy to be there.
"Obviously you can't win them if you're not in them but we're there and that gives us a chance.
"Our preparation was good, the boys are working hard on the track, they're doing a lot right. They did a lot right today in that game as well. We were good enough to get the job done."
A 37-point win over the Hawks, who had won five straight leading in, would obviously be a candidate for one of Marrar's best performances of the year.
But Lenon wasn't buying into it.
"I don't look at it. Every week's different, the opposition's different. It was all about coming here and winning the game," he said.
"We played really strong periods of footy and I thought our pressure and work defensively held up really well.
"When you talk about booking a spot in the grand final and going about it the way we did, in a big game, we did enough to get the job done."
A tough slog in the qualifying final the week before did the Hawks no favours and it got worse in the opening term as captain Brocke Argus came off with a hamstring injury.
In fact, EWK played out the closing six minutes with 17 players as they looked towards next Saturday's preliminary final.
As for another week off, Lenon believes it's the best way to prepare.
"There's no guarantees. You've got to get there for a start, we've ticked that box, but from experience getting the week off at this time of year is the best way to do it," he said.
"Some coaches and some people think you should be playing every week.
"It doesn't guarantee you anything, it gets you there, and from my perspective it's the best way to get there.
"I'm pretty happy. They're a good bunch. They work together well as a team, they tick a lot of boxes in the way they prepare and go about it, they give themselves every chance."
It was hard to go past Walgers for Marrar's best. He was on from the opening minutes, kicking the first of the day and winning important one-on-one battles throughout to end up five goals.
Hedington had a dominant second half, controlling the play across half-back and giving the Bombers plenty of drive.
Sam Emery also had a brilliant game, taking some big marks early and kicking a couple of important goals.
Jackson Moye, Cane Graetz, Logan Gray and Harry Reynolds were a few of the others to play strong games for Marrar.
The Hawks were well-served by Jeremy Piercy on-ball, Jarrad Boumann had his moments in attack and finished with two goals, while Trent Garner was strong in defence.
Heath Northey, Nico Sedgwick and Harry Fitzsimmons all did not finish the game.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 2.4 5.4 8.7 11.9 (75)
EWK Hawks 3.2 3.4 3.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers 5, S.Emery 1, L.James 1, C.ODonnell 1, B.Toy 1, R.Gordon 1; EWK Hawks: J.Turner 2, J.Boumann 2, H.Northey 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: S.Emery, Z.Walgers, J.Hedington, J.Moye, R.Gordon, F.Jenkins; EWK Hawks: H.Nelson, J.Piercy, K.Rowbotham, N.Curran, R.Bourne, N.Scott.
