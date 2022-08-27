Tumut fires in the points to remain in the hunt

Tumut blasted through Kangaroos to kick start their finals campaign with a bang.
The Blues capitalised on some big defensive pressure to set the tone for an onslaught at Equex Centre on Saturday.
They scored twice in the opening 11 minutes directly off Kangaroos errors and didn't let up.
Instead they crossed for six first half tries to set the platform for a 44-10 win.
After a tight loss to Temora before the bye leading into finals, co-coach Zac Masters was impressed with how the side responded.
"It was a good way to start," Masters said. "We spoke about starting fast and I think we did with our physicality and defence setting everything up in the first half.
"We had a good lead in the first half and really finished it off."
Mitch Ivill got the ball rolling as he opened the scoring off a scrum five minutes into the clash before Dean Bristow doubled their advantage six minutes later
Tumut continued to hammer home their advantage as the 'Roos middle struggled to contain Lachlan Bristow before his brother crossed for a miraculous second try.
It looked as though his kick was going into touch before Brayden Draber batted it back and Bristow was right there to score.
Draber then scored himself to help the Blues to a 28-0 lead at the break.
Tumut had most of the ball in the second half as Lachlan Bristow scored his second.
Draber then forced his way over before Blake Maher busted out of a couple of tackles to score.
It saw the Blues go out to a 44-0 lead with 10 minutes left but Kangaroos were able to get themselves on the board.
After an error from the restart first Bowie Foster went over with six minutes to play before an acrobatic try to Jake Mascini ensured Kangaroos had something to show in their first finals appearance in five years.
Their defence late is one thing Masters is looking to work on as they brace for another must-win final.
"I was really disappointed with that," Masters said.
"A couple of us went off for a spell towards the back end of that second half and I think the boys just switched off a little bit, which we weren't really happy with, but the job was done.
"It's something we can't let happen in the weeks to come as we will get punished for those sort of lapses."
However Masters was pleased to see the side score plenty of points.
"It was so good just to play on a dry deck, Tumut has been wet pretty much all year," he said. "The last game there was just a mess and we're very thankful for the Tumut Bulls Rugby Union Club as we've been using their ground to train on."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
