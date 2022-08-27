Live coverage: August 27-28 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Finals time has well and truly arrived.
In the Riverina League on Saturday, it's the big rivalry between Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon while on Sunday Turvey Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes play for their season.
In the Farrer League, Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal clash with the winner going straight through to the grand final on Saturday while North Wagga are looking to come through another elimination final when they face The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Group Nine finals have also started with Tumut taking on Kangaroos in the elimination final on Saturday while for the second week straight Young faces Temora but this time it's at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
In Southern Inland Waratahs have a second chance at qualifying for the grand final when they travel to Griffith to play the Blacks.
Follow all the action.
