The Daily Advertiser

Good draws help Jones double the joy

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones and Rock N Dash come up alongside Venetian to complete a double for the Narrandera reinsman and partner Ellen Bartley at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Biding his time from a couple of good draws worked a treat for Blake Jones at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.