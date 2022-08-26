Good draws help Jones double the joy

Biding his time from a couple of good draws worked a treat for Blake Jones at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Jones and partner Ellen Bartley doubled up after both Brooklyn Bridge and Rock N Dash capitalised on drawing barrier one.
Brooklyn Bridge added to his strong record with a three straight win either side of a spell.
After a second on debut last year, the three-year-old took out the Pathways Stakes event to complete his hat-trick.
Jones is confident he's developing into a nice prospect.
"He was really good," Jones said.
"I was probably a little unsure how he would go as we've never really used him off the gate as he was a little bit of a hot horse as an early two-year-old but his race manners have been really good.
"He was able to come out of the gate and then relaxed beautifully once we got cover so I was rapt with how he raced.
"He's just starting to learn what it is all about and finished it off very good."
Brooklyn Bridge ($1.50 favourite) was able to sprint past leader Perfect As I Am ($6) to win by 1.7 metres.
A Dusty Dance ($8) was a further 13 metres away in third.
Brooklyn Bridge is now heading to the Breeders Challenge heats at Albury on September 6.
"We wanted to space out his runs a little but that should top him off for Tuesday week for the heat there at Albury," Jones said.
"Hopefully we can qualify then and we can back off him a bit for the semis."
The Narrandera couple then secured a double with New Zealand import Rock N Dash.
After two starts in Victoria trying to chase a Vicbred bonus, including a two last time out, she also appreciated a quiet trip before taking the sprint lane to victory.
Jones thought Wagga was a better option than racing south of the border.
"We wanted to go to Shepparton a fortnight ago but the race didn't end up standing up and there wasn't much real suitable for her so we ended up coming here and everything fell into line," he said.
"It would have been nice if it fell into line in Victoria so now we will have to see if we can find another race down there for her now."
Blake Micallef also drove a double with success for Dean Atkinson with R N R Beach and Kickatinalongpony for Liam Armstrong.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
