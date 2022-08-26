Wagga residents have been given an extra two weeks to sift through 4500 pages of extensive, complex plans to dramatically overhaul the railway line that runs through the city.
The NSW Department of Planning has extended the submission period for the Inland Rail environmental impact statement until September 28.
The deadline extension comes after residents, councillors and politicians criticised the 28 day exhibition period, claiming it was nowhere near enough time to digest the lengthy document.
Potential ramifications the $14.5 billion railway upgrade may have on traffic and noise levels in Wagga are some of the impacts assessed in the statement.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said he hoped the two weeks would provide residents with enough time to submit their concerns, but if not he would request an additional extension.
"I hope it will be enough time, but if I'm hearing that it's not I'm going to go back and try and get more time," he said.
Local councillor Richard Foley had been campaigning for the submission period to be extended to 90 days.
He described an extra 14 days as "ridiculous" and insignificant.
"If you start now then you'll probably have to read 150 pages a day and even then you'll only have a couple of days to then put your submission in," Cr Foley said.
"If you're going to spend 10 years putting it together then surely giving us 90 days to appropriately respond is appropriate."
The two week extension is in line with previous extensions the planning department has granted to public exhibitions.
