Wagga's rough sleepers who fled North Wagga Wilks Park campsite to the safety of Wagga Showground during a moderate flooding episode will have been relocated as of Monday.
A spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) said it was working with Wagga City Council over the weekend to relocate those sleeping at the showgrounds, with assistance from the SES.
Advertisement
"DCJ has secured alternative temporary solutions for those people displaced by the flooding who are staying at the Showground," the spokesperson said.
"DCJ continues to work with homeless people and rough sleepers, Specialist Homelessness Services and Community Housing Providers to deliver longer-term accommodation solutions for those seeking housing."
The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) and Specialist Homelessness Services (SHS) provider St Vincent de Paul is engaging with homeless people and rough sleepers across Wagga, including Wilks Park, on a "regular basis".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Weekly engagement continues with rough sleepers and campers at Wilks Park and across Wagga to offer services to those that choose to engage," the spokesperson said.
Twenty-one-year-old Jason Bonwick and his girlfriend Georgia Bates had been among those sleeping at the showgrounds after fleeing a flooded Wilks Park where the majority of their belongings were destroyed.
Mr Bonwick said the pair are now in the process of moving from the showground into a home thanks to "housing".
Mr Bonwick said he "thinks" it is a permanent arrangement.
According to the former rough sleeper of Wilks Park, Aaron Buschmann this isn't the first of the homeless to have received help.
Mr Buschmann said fellow rough sleepers have also been placed into permanent homes in recent weeks including 50-year-old Desmond Brannan who had lived at the North Wagga campsite for more than three months.
Despite this effort, the number of homeless people in the community seems to have doubled.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.