Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have been given a huge boost ahead of their qualifying final against local rival Coolamon with four Lions set to return to the side for the clash with the Hoppers.
Kirk Mahon, Connor Krebser, Kai Watts and Luke Walsh will all come back into the side which will give the Lions a huge confidence boost as they aim to set up a meeting with minor premiers Collingullie-Glenfield Park next weekend.
The addition of Walsh is an extremely valuable one with the seven-time GGGM premiership player excited to be back into the side for the first week of finals.
"It's very exciting and I actually can't wait," Walsh said.
"This is the best time of year to be playing footy, so I'm pretty excited and just glad to be back into the team."
Walsh has been battling a knee injury and returns to the side after missing the Lions' wins over Turvey Park and Narrandera with the bye last week giving him the time he has needed to get himself right.
"The break has been good," he said.
"It's helped settle it down which is what I needed I think and now I'm just looking forward to getting a game again."
The inclusion of the quartet is set to benefit the Lions across the ground with each player bringing a different attribute to the side.
"Kirk has been really good in the backline for us and Kai is so dangerous in the forward line," Walsh said.
"Connor's delivery from the middle of the ground into the forwards is what we need as well, so it's going to be really handy having those blokes back in."
After starting the year down back, Walsh moved into the midfield through the second half of the year as injuries to Matt Hamblin, Tom Anderson and Aaron Proctor left the Lions short of rotations.
He expects to rotate through the middle again against the Hoppers and admits they are going to have quite a task nullifying the influence of in-form trio Jake Barrett, Allister Clarke and Jeremy Sykes.
"They are all good players, so we are going to have to be at our best to try and win enough footy from the stoppages and try and limit their influence," Walsh said.
"They are all talented players and you don't want to be giving them too much freedom otherwise they can cut you apart pretty quickly."
While Ganmain have taken the win against the Hoppers in their two previous meetings this year, Walsh says you can never count them out especially in finals.
"We are definitely wary of what they can do," he said.
"You never count them out in games between Ganmain and Coolamon.
"They are a very strong side and they have got talent all over the field and they will be just as hungry as us."
"Even though we beat them both times during the home and away season that doesn't really count for much when these two teams get together, especially in finals."
For Walsh it will also be his first finals game as a Lion since the 2014 elimination final when GGGM went down to Wagga Tigers.
He said that it would be good to get back out there for a club which he has had so much success with.
"I'm definitely looking forward to it," Walsh said.
"It has been a while for me personally.
"Ganmain is a pretty proud club and we are always trying to be at the top or playing finals, so to be back in there and hopefully contributing is pretty exciting and a good feeling.
"You never know how long it is going to last, so you try and make the most of it while you can."
