Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be boosted by the returns of Luke Walsh, Kirk Mahon, Connor Krebser and Kai Watts for their qualifying final against Coolamon on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
Luke Walsh will line up for his first final as a Lion since 2014 after coming back into the side to face Coolamon on Saturday.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have been given a huge boost ahead of their qualifying final against local rival Coolamon with four Lions set to return to the side for the clash with the Hoppers.

