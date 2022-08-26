Cronin looks to help 'Roos take the next step

Ryan Cronin has been working in Tumut all week and now he's looking to bundle the Blues out of the finals race.
It was a tough return for the Kangaroos second rower, who broke his jaw in the opening round of the season, but he's hoping to help the Wagga side to a rare finals victory at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Due to his jaw Cronin is yet to face Tumut so far this season, with the Blues taking a 14-0 win in their lone match up this year.
However he's confident Kangaroos have turned the corner since then.
"I think the last few weeks we've been playing well and training well," Cronin said.
"It feels a lot better at training so I think we will gel a lot better than the last time we versed them.
"It will be a bit drier track as well."
Cronin was a late arrival at Kangaroos this season, after moving back home from Queensland just four days before the start of the season.
He then damaged his jaw in reserve grade but has played the last four games in first grade since making his return.
"It got tested out pretty good in that first game back but it ended up being sweet," Cronin said.
He bagged a double to help Kangaroos book their finals spot in a must-win game over Albury to secure their finals spot.
If he can't repeat that at Equex Centre on Saturday, he's hoping one of his teammates can.
"Hopefully anyone can get a double so we can get the win," Cronin said.
Kangaroos have had an unsettled week on the training paddock with days needed to be changed due to the wet weather.
With training moved to Friday night, captain-coach James Smart was going to leave his side to the last minute after he made a late return to the field last week.
"There's some injury concerns and there's a few guys who will wait and see how they go and then make some calls," Smart said.
Smart is expected to retain his place in the halves while Will Herring trained well on Wednesday after being a late withdrawal last week.
However Smart did confirm Nick Baker will return after a groin issue.
He is the only member of the last Kangaroos team who played finals in 2017 that is still at the club.
Kangaroos scraped into finals but Smart believes they can make an impact against the top four teams.
"The last six weeks have been really good, the boys have trained really well so we're looking forward to it," he said.
"We've probably turned things around three quarters into the year and now the way we've been training and preparing for games has been really good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
