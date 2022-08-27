A farmer will open up his blooming canola field to the community this spring for a major fundraising event hosted by one of Australia's largest canola oil companies, Riverina Oils and Bio Energy.
The company's head of marketing, Mel Clayton, said the one-of-a-kind event not only celebrates the success of this year's harvest, but will be raising funds for two very deserving organisations.
Set to benefit from the event are the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and Wagga-based mental health not-for-profit organisation Riverina Bluebell.
With the beneficiaries strategically selected, Mrs Clayton said both have a special place within the community attached to Riverina Oils and Bio Energy.
"We work with a lot of farmers and a lot of farmers are known to deal with mental health struggles," Mrs Clayton said.
"And we also have a lot of workers and every single one of them has been impacted by cancer in one way or another.
"So, all proceeds will be distributed between those two organisations."
Those in attendance will gather at a central location yet to be disclosed and catch a courtesy bus out to Shepherds Siding Farm, Eunanoreenya, about 20 kilometres from Central Wagga.
Upon arrival, guests will be taken into the middle of a canola paddock where an area will be cleared and a marquee set up.
Food will be served and entertainment will be provided by The Mighty Yak.
The event will run on September 2 from 5.30pm to 11pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=934764&.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
