Crowds will descend on the upper Riverina town of Batlow this weekend as it hosts the final instalment of the Winter Bites festival series.
Organiser Belinda King is full of anticipation with great weather forecast and strong musical talent set to hit the stage.
"We're thrilled to have band You Am I coming along," she said.
The internationally acclaimed Australian alternative rock band has won multiple ARIA awards since its formation 33 years ago.
The event will also feature Kingswood and a number of other supporting acts.
A variety of local food and drink vendors will also attend the event.
Tickets sales close at 10am on Saturday morning and can be purchased at: https://winterbites.com.au/festival/batlow/
The festival will run from 12pm until 6pm at the Batlow Showgrounds.
The Batlow event follows similar events in Adelong and Tumbarumba and aims to revitalise communities devastated by the Black Summer Bushfires.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
