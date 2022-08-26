The Daily Advertiser

Wagga puppy farm shows cruelty laws not working: Parliament Committee on Puppy Farming in NSW report

By Rex Martinich
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
RSPCA inspectors raid a puppy farm at Pyramid Hill in Victoria in 2015.

A raid on an alleged puppy farm in Wagga has been highlighted by a NSW parliamentary inquiry to show that state laws are not doing enough to stop "abhorrent" large-scale abuse of animals for profit.

