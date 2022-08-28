A week ago, I was in Adelaide with a family member who had been referred by her Wagga specialist for a medical procedure.
The operation was a success, but of course we had to wait for recovery.
Advertisement
Sitting for several days in a motel room as a carer gave me plenty of time to read the local papers and news websites.
The stand-out Adelaide story was about "laughing gas" in The Advertiser. It seems that women giving birth are being steered away from laughing gas towards opioids because environmental activists are concerned about its carbon footprint.
Nitrous oxide (N2O), or laughing gas, is used by more than 50 per cent of Australian women to relieve pain during childbirth, followed by epidurals (40 per cent) and opioids (12 per cent), the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare says.
Many obstetricians argue pain relief should be the priority. Activists claim climate change is more important. Health care use of N2O accounts for 1 per cent of global gas emissions.
Surely they're joking? What sort of fanatic rambles about selfish mothers using gas for pain relief when birthing babies to over-populate the Earth? Were fanatics born? Do you ever wonder about the people who design climate change policy?
Principal midwifery officer at the Australian College of Midwives, Kellie Wilton, warned that mothers should not be made to feel guilty about their pain relief choices.
Adelaide ICU nurse Hayley Duff, 21, gave birth to her and husband Doug's first child Scarlett 16 days ago at the Women's and Children's Hospital and gladly used nitrous oxide for pain relief.
"Definitely pain relief for the mother and the wellbeing of the baby are the most important things and should come before any other consideration," she said. Grandfathers and fathers would agree!
The Daily Telegraph website had an item about the success of Operation Arkstone, Australia's largest online child abuse investigation. Justice at last, it seems.
"Australian Federal Police have saved 56 children and 11 dogs. They've arrested 26 Australian men aged between 20 and 48 years old, all charged with viewing, sending or receiving child abuse material and some also charged with actual abuse," the story said.
Why aren't we locking away these criminals for the rest of their lives? Statistics show that re-offending is quite common. Their freedom isn't a consideration when there are risks that some of them will abuse other children. A life sentence sends a clear message.
And "dogs"? I found this story on the Cairns Post website, but it concerns the upcoming Sydney Festival of Dangerous Ideas. UK historian Professor Joanna Bourke has been invited to Australia to present her talk, 'The Last Taboo: What does loving animals mean?'
"Renowned historian Joanna Bourke explores the modern history of sex between humans and animals. Bourke looks at the changing meanings of 'bestiality' and 'zoophilia' and explores their psychiatric and sexual aspects as well as the ethics of animal loving," the festival website says.
Sydney radio personality Ben Fordham was somewhat impatient with the festival's director. "There have been a number of recent cases in NSW involving grubs abusing animals and if you are convicted of these acts in NSW you can go to jail for 14 years," he said.
"Fordham also questioned whether taxpayers were footing the bill for Professor Bourke to come to Australia, after it was revealed the festival was funded through the Festivals' Relaunch Package," the report added. Our taxes being used to promote sex with animals?
So here we are, funding climate research by those who couldn't care less about a mother's pain. Taxes are poured into promoting bestiality. What is happening to Australia?
Fight back! It's Fathers' Day on Sunday. A time to value family. A good Fathers' Day outing would be the Cootamundra Swap Meet, good fun for Dad and the whole family.
Advertisement
Congratulations to Joy and Steve Ross, who announced their 50th wedding anniversary in The Daily Advertiser a couple of weeks ago.
I can thoroughly recommend the happiness that a long and fruitful marriage can bring.
On Saturday, we celebrated our 49th wedding anniversary. Our children and grandchildren are our life and our joy as we head into old age.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.