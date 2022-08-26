The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, August 27

August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Picture by Shutterstock

TRAFFIC SNARLS EXPOSE FOLLY

Even now, driving along Railway Street towards Lake Albert Road is lunacy between 3.30pm and 4pm on weekdays; it's choked with school traffic and is just a car park from Beauty Point Road down to the lights.

