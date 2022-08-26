Even now, driving along Railway Street towards Lake Albert Road is lunacy between 3.30pm and 4pm on weekdays; it's choked with school traffic and is just a car park from Beauty Point Road down to the lights.
The intersection itself becomes a bottleneck with a similar mass-migration of cars and buses coming down the hill from the set of schools in Kooringal.
It's common to "get the green light" in either street yet be unable to move, let alone the fat chance of merging across Lake Albert Road to get into the right-hand lane to turn east at the highway.
There are other peak times during the day when this apocalypse is not full-blown, but the snarls and delays are also atrocious.
To repeat: this is at present - now!
If the ARTC think that this might be a future "mitigation" path into which they can funnel all traffic during the several months it takes to raise the height of the Best Street bridge ("Train Pain", August 23) then we must speak different languages.
The ARTC don't need "community consultation" (another cute phrase that eludes any sensible English meaning), they just need to send an actual person to have a quick butcher's at the lay of the land instead of staring at the pretty pictures on Google Maps from their desk.
I'm not sure where the Zorko-Petty incident from last weekend's Melbourne v Brisbane AFL match will end up, but my thoughts are that if Petty's mother is terminally or even very ill (and I don't know whether that is the case or not) then it makes me suspect that Zorko's sledge of saying something along the lines of "I hope your mother dies" was probably pre-researched and planned.
Should that be the case I can't see that the AFL could be justified in sweeping it under the carpet just because the two players and their clubs have said they are happy to let the matter rest.
I'd like to think most footy fans would agree that sort of sledge is beyond the realms of reasonableness and should be stamped out by disciplinary action being taken against Zorko.
Thanks to Ray Goodlass for the historical overview of global warming, or more specifically, global inaction (August 23).
His narrative paints a bleak picture but he is right to conclude that Labor's 43 per cent emissions target is too low and not based on science. At least there is a more cooperative atmosphere in parliament and a feeling of moving forward.
The recent passing of the climate bill in the US, with its huge expenditure and practical actions to achieve a higher target, also provides some hope given that the US is the world's second-largest emitter.
Goodlass is right to suggest that one of Australia's roles is to "push the major emitters in the same direction".
Our improved relations with China may allow us to rekindle the cancelled US-China climate working group, for example.
Together these two countries contribute 44 per cent of the world's emissions so Australia's mediation would have the potential to make a significant difference.
The only war the world should be fighting is the war against climate change.
