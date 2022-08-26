The Daily Advertiser

Temora will look to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade final when they clash with North Wagga in a semi-final on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
Temora's Halle Derrick has her focus now solely on the Kangaroos final campaign after also playing for Coolamon in the Riverina League this season. Picture from Marrar Bombers

Temora will head into Saturday's semi-final against North Wagga confident they have what it takes to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

