Temora will head into Saturday's semi-final against North Wagga confident they have what it takes to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final.
The Kangaroos finished the year as minor premiers and Temora goal defence Halle Derrick said her side will be looking to get the win on Saturday.
Advertisement
"We are hoping to get the win," Derrick said.
"But they are a strong side, so we will have to see what happens."
Derrick has had quite a busy year on court as she has played all 16 games for the Kangaroos while also managing to take the court six times for Coolamon's A grade side.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
She has managed the feat due to the amount of Sunday games that the Hoppers have played while also coming across during the Kangaroos bye.
"Jordie Barrett asked me to go over and play for them and help them out," Derrick said.
"The two leagues are quite similar and I don't think one is stronger than the other.
"I played goal attack for Coolamon and I am playing goal defence for Temora."
Temora has recorded one win and one loss against the Saints so far this season, with their latest clash going the way of North Wagga 56-54.
Derrick believes her side has what it takes to take the victory, but expects it to be close either way.
"We just need to keep working together I think," she said.
"Staying calm and just playing our game.
"It'll be very interesting and hopefully it will be a great game."
Whilst having the week off, Derrick believes that their trial game against Riverina League minor premiers Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will keep them match ready ahead of the semi-final.
"It was a good game," she said.
"We didn't really have a week off, so it's not really that big of a deal I think."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.