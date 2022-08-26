In a huge blow for grey nomads across the country, next year's edition of the Stone the Crows festival has been cancelled.
Organisers of the popular event, which saw nearly 400 caravans descend upon Wagga in April, have pulled the pin on the 2023 festival after failing to secure a venue.
The event is usually held at the Australian Clay Target Association (ACTA) grounds in Wagga, but organiser Grant Luhrs said the over-50s event was unable to extend the 10-year contract which expired this year.
"We said to them that we needed to sit down and talk about a new contract but we didn't get any response from them - silence was the deadly reply," Mr Luhrs said.
The ACTA did not respond to The Daily Advertiser's request for comment.
Due to the large amount of festivalgoers who travel from other states and plan their trips months in advance, Mr Luhrs said the event team felt they had "run out of time" to organise the 2023 edition.
"We'll have a look around and make a decision down the track, but at this stage we're just getting on with life and sad to report to everyone that it's not going ahead next year," he said.
The Stone the Crows festival in April was considered a triumphant return for the event, after being cancelled for two straight years due to the pandemic.
Despite slightly lower numbers than usual, Mr Luhrs said the event was fantastic and they had since been bombarded by requests from people looking to attend in 2023.
"We usually have 50 per cent of the people who attend sign up for the following year but, before we had to cancel, we had 85 per cent who had confirmed their booking," he said.
Mr Luhrs said the resounding mood among the nomads was one of sadness.
"Some people have been to all eight festivals over the 10-year period and they were very sad because it was a very special festival for a lot of people," he said.
"We're all disappointed but what can you do. We definitely felt a bit helpless and powerless through it all because we just weren't able to sit down and talk to the ACTA."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
