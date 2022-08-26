Mateo returns as Griffith plot path to grand final

Griffith has made one change as they look to win through to their first grand final in eight years.
The Blacks haven't been in a grand final since winning the 2014 Southern Inland title.
They have the home ground advantage with Waratahs forced to make the trip to Exies Oval on Saturday for the preliminary final.
Coach Chris McGregor hopes they can make it count.
"It makes a big impact as there will be a huge crowd there with a lot of people excited about it," McGregor said.
"But if we don't turn up with the right attitude and think the job is done then it will backfire on us.
"Playing at home is a great advantage, we don't have to travel or anything, but if we don't turn up it means nothing."
McGregor has made one change to his line up with Daryl Sofai to miss with a neck complaint.
It sees a switch in the halves with Vaea Mateo, who was on the bench due to a shoulder issue, returning to the starting line up at five-eighth while last week's 10 Dan Bozic moving onto the wing to cover Sofai.
"He (Mateo) was rested last week. He sat on the bench but didn't play due to a shoulder injury but otherwise we should be unchanged from last week," McGregor said.
"Vaea has been my 10 for most of the year."
Waratahs won the first encounter between the two sides at Conolly Rugby Complex before Griffith hit back in the second meeting at Exies Oval last month.
Griffith have only lost once at home this season, and McGregor is looking to see another disciplined display from the team.
"I want to show really good discipline and our defence will be what wins the game," he said.
"We have to bring heaps of energy as we know from last we can't start slow. That has been our downfall all year so we need to start the game quicker."
It could be a big day for the club who are in all four preliminary finals.
Both their second grade and women's teams are looking to make the most of a second chance to make it through to the grand final.
