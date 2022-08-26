The Daily Advertiser

Mateo returns as Griffith plot path to grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaea Mateo returns to the starting line up for Griffith as they look to get the better of Waratahs for the second time this season at Exies Oval on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren

Griffith has made one change as they look to win through to their first grand final in eight years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.