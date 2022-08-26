The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga lose Nichols to hamstring injury ahead of Tumut rematch

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 26 2022 - 2:00am
South Wagga captain Luke Nichols will miss the clash with Tumut due to a hamstring injury.

South Wagga are sweating on the fitness of captain Luke Nichols as they work towards a rare finals appearance.

