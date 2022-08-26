South Wagga lose Nichols to hamstring injury ahead of Tumut rematch

South Wagga are sweating on the fitness of captain Luke Nichols as they work towards a rare finals appearance.
The Warriors can lock in a top-four position, even before taking on bottom-placed Cootamundra in the final round of the season, when they host Tumut at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
The Eagles are five points adrift with two rounds to play.
After draws Hanwood and Leeton United in their last two hit outs, South Wagga coach Andy Heller hopes they can continue their strong form.
However Nichols headlines a long list of unavailable players.
He only lasted about 10 minutes in their 1-all draw with Leeton last week before suffering a hamstring injury.
Heller hopes it isn't too big of an issue.
"He might be back for finals but at this stage we're just hoping he can get back as soon as possible," Heller said.
South Wagga haven't lost since having their points stripped off them when they last faced Tumut.
Heller is looking to set the record straight, but regardless has been pleased with the form of his side.
"The last two rounds we've actually been ahead and have been winning those games and had those top-two teams come from behind us so we're feeling quite confident about our chances to have a strong end to the season," he said.
"We're disappointed with our position in the league at the moment after not being able to play against Lake (Albert, due to the weather) and having the points taken off us in the last match-up with Tumut has really hurt our ability to challenge for that second spot but at the start of the season we said anything less than finals would be disappointing and that's still the case.
"We are still a strong side, we've only lost twice this season and have taken points off every club."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
