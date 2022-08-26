Farrer League teams - finals week two

Saturday 2.10pm at Robertson Oval
MARRAR
Advertisement
B: C Graetz, L Gray, F Jenkins
HB: J Hedington, H Reynolds, J Reynolds
C: Z Lewis, C O'Donnell, W Keogh
HF: T Lawler, L James, S Emery
F: R Gordon, Z Walgers, B Toy
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: C Gardner, B Walker, N Cooper
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: H Nelson, N Curran, T Garner
HB: N Scott, J Lenisuarua, S Burge
C: R Bourne, L Cuthbert, B Argus
HF: D McCarthy, J Boumann, H Northey
F: J Turner, W Thomas, H Leddin
Foll: K North Flanigan, J Piercy, H Fitzsimmons
Int: (from) K Argus, J Cooper, N Sedgwick, K Rowbotham, T McLachlan
Sunday 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
NORTH WAGGA
Advertisement
B: M Thomas, L Johnston, S Longmore
HB: I Crouch, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: S Keith, W Hurst, B Clarke
HF: J Thompson, T Nejman, B Keith
F: E Winter, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: J Flood, K Flack, C Winter
Advertisement
Int: (from) L Mauger, J May, J Kerr, B Alexander, M Parks
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Cummins, C Cool, M Stephenson
HB: A Ridley, T Fellows, L Lupton
C: D Cummins, R Budd, J Prestage
HF: J Kemp, D Biermann, T Hannam
Advertisement
F: W Adams, J Roberts, J Cool
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, C Diessel
Int: S Wolter, M Clark-Kell, H White
READ MORE
Saturday at Robertson Oval
Advertisement
MARRAR
B: B Willis, A Lawrence, J Ryder
HB: B Neville, J Graetz, M Stibbard
C: A Kent, J O'Callaghan, C Munn
HF: T Forbes, J Dwerryhouse, J Malone
F: M Malone, M Harpley, N Cawley
Advertisement
Foll: D O'Reilly, J Hagar, J McPherson
Int: J Monk, T Wallace, B Sanbrook, M Wilesmith
Emg: M Hort, J Kahlefeldt, B Brockman
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: S Severin, C Kelly, H Morrison
HB: S Crozier, S Byrnes, S Holgate
Advertisement
C: S Buda, A Wallace, H Robertson
HF: L Baker, J Bell, C Humphries
F: T McGillvray, R McNabb, J McKay
Foll: T Parsons, A Corrigan, H Warwick
Int: A James, C Trevaskis, A Bartter, J Williamson
Emg: E Freemantle, D Pullen, J Vogan, F Feurherdt
Advertisement
Sunday at Langtry Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: S Croxton, J Nejman, R Jolliffe
HB: M Bradley, S Graf, J Durham
C: R Duncan, M Jolliffe, J Spackman
HF: J Connolly, D Kalberg, W Harper
Advertisement
F: J Mills, Z Whyte, J Koetz
Foll: Z Delaney, M Mattingly, R Donnelly
Int: J Ellicot, D Jolliffe, K Graf
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: B Campton, Z Challender, J Hardiman
HB: T Heffer, Josh Dejong, J Humphries
Advertisement
C: C Terlich, T Post, C Brown
HF: H Hicks, R Kirkwood, B Ball
F: B Aiken, D Selby, J Duncan
Foll: A Adams, S Williams, J Hill
Int: H Chambers, T Collins, Jed Dejong, B Pollard
Saturday at Robertson Oval
Advertisement
NORTHERN JETS
B: T Flanigan, B Smith, L Buerckner
HB: W Carmichael, O French, H Roscarel
C: B Walker, J Bell, W O'Hare
HF: Z Dart, N Doyle, D Gaynor
F: W Gaynor, C McCormack, B Edis
Advertisement
Foll: H Wells, H Collis, J Crofts
Inter: T O'Dwyer, A Harper
NORTH WAGGA
(squad) D Burton, W Barnes, J Connolly, H Schultz, B Koetz, T Nejam, A Connell, J Scott, T Cooper, D Jolliffe, R Mutimer, R Kemp, P Oakman, C McGinn, L McGowan, A Gaskin, F Jenkins, L Trevaskis
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.