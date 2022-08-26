With spring around the corner, academics are warning dog owners of the threat grass seeds pose to their precious canines.
CSU senior lecturer in small animal medicine and head of the small animal referral in Wagga Hospital Dr Martin Combs said raising awareness is important in preventing grass seed incidents.
Advertisement
Dr Combs is leading a team of researchers investigating techniques to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of grass seed foreign bodies in dogs with the aim of reducing disease and severity.
"Raising awareness is important as dog owners often don't understand how severe this can be," Dr Combs said.
Dr Combs said many dogs suffer and die from grass seed foreign bodies, an issue which he says is more prominent in regional locations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Grass seeds also often have different effects in working dogs in comparison to domestic dogs.
Dr Combs said working dogs are more likely to get grass seeds stuck in internal organs, after they have been inhaled while running, which can lead to abscesses in the back, abdomen, chest and heart.
Domestic dogs are more likely to get grass seeds stuck externally in the ears, eyes, paws, mouth and nose from long grass in the backyard or walks in parks and around the neighbourhood.
"Working dogs often present with very severe disease ... because they are exposed to grass seed in different ways," Dr Combs said.
"We have seen farm dogs with thousands of seeds in their coat and I have seen dogs where those seeds have worked their way directly through the body wall into body cavities.
"The injuries they sustain can prevent them from continuing work."
Dr Combs said there will be signs for dog owners to look out for that indicate they require a check-up or treatment by a veterinarian.
Symptoms include lameness, head shaking and pawing at ears, nasal discharge, sneezing and sore eyes.
Additional signs can include lethargy, increased effort in breathing, reluctance to jump or back pain, or pus draining sinus on the limbs, armpit, groin and back.
According to Dr Combs, late spring and early summer are usually when most cases appear.
"Awareness is a key feature - avoid running your animal through long grass - but grooming is the best preventative strategy," he said.
"Our studies showed that grooming is important, likely because it reduces cross fibres in the coat that hold and pull seed towards the skin.
Advertisement
"Grass seed foreign bodies can be incredibly difficult to find, many diagnostic imaging techniques are ineffective, and seeds move, so where the inflammation is, is often not where the seed is," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.