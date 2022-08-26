The Daily Advertiser

AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons to raise AFL restructure concerns following the departure of high-ranking administrator Marc Geppert

MM
By Matt Malone
August 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing AFL NSW-ACT community football regional manager Marc Geppert alongside AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons earlier in the year. Picture: Les Smith

AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons believes Marc Geppert's departure from the AFL validates concerns about the organisation's restructure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.