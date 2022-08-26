AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons believes Marc Geppert's departure from the AFL validates concerns about the organisation's restructure.
Geppert shocked the Riverina Australian rules community on Thursday when it was announced that he had resigned from his position with AFL NSW-ACT after 18 years.
He is set to join Wagga City Council as manager of the Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre.
Irons said Geppert would be a big loss to the sport.
"We are happy for Marc and understand his reasons for pursuing a new position," Irons said.
"Whilst he will remain on the AFL Riverina Board, we are disappointed to lose his knowledge and voice within AFL (NSW-ACT) and the management team."
Geppert replaced Steve Mahar as Southern NSW AFL regional manager in February 2020. Shortly after COVID hit and sent the AFL, like most other sporting organisations, into a spin.
The AFL restructured their organisation post COVID, cutting staff and a number of positions across the country.
The regional manager's role was discarded with Geppert promoted to AFL NSW-ACT community football regional manager for regional NSW and ACT.
Irons believes Geppert's departure, where he cited a desire to spend more time with his family as a major factor, shows AFL new's structure needs reviewing.
"We've had our reservations about the structure and the move away from regional managers since it was implemented post-COVID but of bigger concern was the fact that the state was split into two regions - Sydney and the rest of NSW - and the ability of a person to manage all the associated facets and issues of the competitions, clubs and people over such a large area," Irons said.
"It is something we will continue to raise and discuss with AFL (NSW/ACT)."
AFL NSW-ACT community football manager John Boulous issued a memo to clubs on Thursday informing them of Geppert's departure and described his service to the code as 'incredible'.
"Marc or 'Gep' to most, has given an incredible 17 years of service to AFL NSW-ACT and the organisation is grateful for his passion, energy, and skill as a football administrator," Boulous wrote.
"Marc has shown a huge sense of dedication and commitment to the AFL and a role that most recently has undertaken responsibility for a large geographic area.
"Marc has always put the needs of his stakeholders and colleagues first and I am sure you will join with me in extending our thanks to Marc.
"Over the coming weeks we will work with and keep our stakeholders and staff updated around planning to address the Board responsibilities Marc currently undertakes as part of this role, as well as the role itself.
"On behalf of AFL NSW-ACT, we want to thank Marc and his family for their commitment to our great game and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We are looking forward to seeing him at footy matches around our region as a spectator, fan, and supporter."
