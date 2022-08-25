THE Rock-Yerong Creek opted to review vision of North Wagga's win over Charles Sturt University in preparation for Sunday's clash against the Saints.
North Wagga produced one of the most dominant finals performances of the past decade when blowing Charles Sturt University away by 69 points in last Sunday's elimination final.
Advertisement
The performance came as no surprise to most of the remaining Farrer League teams with the Saints' best football highly-regarded by opposition clubs.
TRYC co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell were among those watching on last Sunday and they got out the vision at Tuesday night's training session.
Russell, a teacher by trade, took the Magpies to school.
"We just wanted to have a look at the way North Wagga moved," Russell explained.
"They were obviously super impressive, put CSU to the sword, so we just use it to highlight a few key areas where they want to move the footy and I guess some things that we might be able to use to our benefit.
"How much advantage we get out of it, who knows, but at least we're prepared I guess."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Russell said he wasn't the slightest bit surprised by North Wagga's opening finals performance.
"The result was probably what we felt they were capable of," he said.
"The first time we played them, and this is no disrespect to East Wagga or Marrar, but the first quarter we played against them the first time was as good of footy as we've played against. They blew us away, so we know what they're capable of.
"The footage probably just reaffirmed that so we just tidied some things up to hopefully stop their movement.
"Everyone knows they're a pretty quick team and they like to run and gun, as such, so we need to be prepared to lock that down and hopefully get the ball on our terms, which will help."
While so much talk this week has centred around North Wagga, the Magpies are flying under the radar somewhat.
While going down to East Wagga-Kooringal by a goal in a wet and muddy qualifying final, the Magpies were happy with the signs after two below par performances leading into finals.
"Yeah definitely. We obviously went on record as saying we probably didn't have the greatest last two games, there was some worry about how we were going to perform," Russell conceded.
Advertisement
"The key measurables I suppose, the boys cracked in, we won a fair share of the footy, if not more, we just didn't take our opportunities but the whole side takes a positive out of that I guess."
Russell says the Magpies will have a reasonably simple focus this weekend and it begins at the coalface.
"Obviously finals footy is contested footy so we've got to be strong at the contest so I think every team will be focusing on that," he said.
"Obviously we've got a fairly potent forward line, a couple of key talls, so we really try to focus on getting one-on-ones for them.
"Last weekend was obviously super hard in those conditions but we feel that if we get James (Roberts), Dean (Biermann) and Toddy Hannam looks one-on-one, they're going to be tough to stop.
"So trying to get that forward supply a little bit better than what we've been doing."
Advertisement
The Magpies are set to make just the one change with Harri White coming back in after serving a one-game suspension and coming in for the evergreen David Pieper, who reaggravated a quad injury in last weekend's opening final.
The two teams will meet at Langtry Oval, in the first Farrer League final to be played outside of Wagga in eight years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.