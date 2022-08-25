ALBURY apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl enjoyed one of the biggest wins of her blossoming career when guiding Magnetic to victory in the feature race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Sandkuhl combined with group one-winning training combination Leon and Troy Corstens to take out the $35,000 Riverina Co-op Showcase Ian Reid Sprint Open Handicap (1200m) with Magnetic ($3.00).
After a messy beginning to the race, Magnetic and race leader Seventh Seal ($5.00) cleared out in the straight to fight it out.
Seventh Seal gave some cheek and ran a brave race for Alysha Collett but was unable to hold out the Victorian visitor who went on to score by a length.
It was Sandkuhl's third ride on Magnetic that had now resulted in two wins and a second placing and the Albury apprentice is quickly falling in love with the horse.
"I absolutely love this horse, he's an absolute superstar and a gem to ride," Sandkuhl said.
"He's been real good to me."
Magnetic settled outside the leader and Sandkuhl was confident the five-year-old would give a good kick.
"He gets through (the heavy) great. We got a good time in front and he kept going, which is good," she said.
Team Corstens stable representative Justin Stanley said they could not be happier with Magnetic, who now has five wins and three seconds to his name from 14 career starts.
"He gives 100 per cent every time you put him out there and he's just a lovely horse to train," Stanley said.
"He's like a little bulldog, he just keeps on giving. He goes good on good tracks and handles the heavy nice.
"He just keeps improving, he just likes the farm life out at Troy's place and he just keeps getting better so we can't complain."
Albury galloper Tough James ($26) was a further three lengths back in third place.
Meantime, Goulburn trainer Danny Williams enjoyed a winning double at Wagga on Thursday.
Nick Heywood steered Ribeauville ($2.15) to victory in the Bowyer Air Refrigeration Showcase Class One & Maiden Plate (1600m), before Winona Costin got the well-backed Rent A Rock ($5.50) home in the Adams Kenneally White Showcase Benchmark 66 Handicap (1600m).
Williams' stable star Shelby Sixtysix also took out the barrier trial after the last, holding off the fast-finishing King Gutho.
Supido Beauty ($2.25) made it two starts for two wins for Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet when taking out the Riverina Mechanical Showcase Class One Handicap (1000m).
The three-year-old found plenty for Alysha Collett in the straight to keep her unbeaten record intact.
