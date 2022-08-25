NORTH Wagga coach Cayden Winter is keen to go out with a bang after deciding to step down from the position at season's end.
Winter was appointed coach of North Wagga shortly after their drought-breaking 2019 premiership and has decided after three years that it's time for someone new to step into the position.
Advertisement
The talented midfielder has impressed those inside and outside the Saints with his efforts in his first coaching role but Winter believes three years is enough.
"Yeah the club wanted me to go around again but for me, in my life at the moment, I've done it for three years now," Winter said.
"I just think with my business, it's probably taken a bit of a back seat for footy stuff, which isn't the greatest but I have absolutely loved coaching.
"I think the COVID years took it out of me a little bit, doing three pre-seasons in one year in 2020.
"I took it on at a pretty young age so to do three years at my home club coaching, I've loved it and I really thank the club a lot.
"I thank the boys a lot, they've made it so easy. Being a young coach, you're probably pretty naive to what actually goes into coaching. There's a lot that goes on that you don't really know about.
"I wasn't the best talker at the best of times let alone trying to stand up in front of the boys talking but they made me feel so comfortable and I couldn't thank them enough."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Winter attracted strong interest from rival clubs at the end of 2019 but has no intention to leave McPherson Oval despite stepping down from coaching.
"I'll be playing at North Wagga. I'm invested," he said.
"I think the next coach is walking into a pretty good side. The young boys have got a lot of games into them, there's a good group between 18 to 23, that takes up the bulk of our side and they're only getting better and better each week.
"It's pretty exciting for whoever takes it on."
Winter would love nothing more than to go out with a premiership but he's not getting too carried away despite a 69-point elimination final win over Charles Sturt University last Sunday.
"Obviously we had a good win on the weekend but that was last weekend and we've got to move onto next weekend now," he said,
"For us boys internally, we're just taking it a week at a time and that's how we're going to roll with it and see what happens from there."
The win over the Bushpigs set up a first semi-final showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek at Langtry Oval, Marrar, on Sunday.
Advertisement
North Wagga's Josh Thompson kicked a goal after the siren to secure a draw against TRYC in their first meeting this year. The second clash went down to the wire as well as a Nathan Dennis miss right on the siren ensured the Magpies held on for a two-point win.
Winter expects it to again go right down to the wire.
"When you look at the three teams between second, third and fourth, East Wagga, The Rock and us boys, every game has gone down right to the wire," he said.
"I think between those teams it's very close and I think it will be no different on the weekend.
"I think they're a very well-structured and well-drilled team and they can take your strengths away from you pretty quickly and that's what they done to us in the first round so we've got to try and combat that and play our footy to the best we can."
Advertisement
Winter admitted though that confidence was high within the Saints camp.
"We do talk about it a lot internally that we know our best is good enough," he said.
"In a big game, sometimes we're only just scraping over the line but on the weekend I thought it really proved to the boys that if we do all the little things right, stick to our game plan that we've been trying to work on all year, and do it properly for four quarters as well, it's going to go a really long way towards winning games of footy and I think everyone got a lot of belief from that on the weekend."
North Wagga could be further boosted by a couple of key inclusions for Sunday.
Ruckman Matt Parks has served his two-game suspension, while assistant coach Ben Alexander is trying to overcome an ankle injury.
The Saints train on Friday night and Winter said there will be the temptation to stick with last weekend's winning team to a degree.
Advertisement
"We're still not sure yet. We've got a bit to weigh up," he said.
"(Alexander) would be 50-50. He didn't train (Wednesday) night but we'll give him a go (Friday) night and see how he goes and go from there.
"I'm definitely comfortable with the team at the moment and if we can get a couple of key ins back like Parksy and Beano then even better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.