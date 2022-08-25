Strong form meets in Pathway Stakes

Five last-start winners will clash in the Pathway Stakes 3YO Pace at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
It is the first time in four attempts a Pathway race, a new initiative for NSW Breeders Challenge eligible three-year-old pacers, has stood up in the region.
Advertisement
However there is a strong line up assembled.
Coming off a win at Riverina Paceway when resuming from a spell earlier this month, Brooklyn Bridge has drawn one for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones and is set to start as favourite.
After a win at Goulburn on Monday, Banksofthemurray has drawn three for Victorian trainer Matthew Craven, Fredee Tee has drawn four for Ron Tarbit after his win at Wagga last week while Noble Trick will start from five for Stephen Maguire.
Rinaaz, who is a half sister to Maajida, has drawn seven in her first start for David Kennedy after winning for Emma Stewart on debut in February.
The first of eight races is at 1.12pm.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.