North Wagga will be looking to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final when they face minor premiers Temora in a semi-final on Saturday.
After finishing the regular season in second position, the Saints took a 45-36 win against Charles Sturt University last Saturday to set up the clash against the Kangaroos.
Saints' goal keeper Sarah Croker said they were hopeful of getting the win on Saturday and they have been hard at work at training trying to get an edge.
"We're definitely keen for a good win on the weekend," Croker said.
"We've been putting in the effort at training and just trying to get ourselves organised so we can get the win."
The Saints led at every break against the Bushsows, however were tied up at 33-33 before a strong end to the game led them to the nine goal win.
Croker said her side's consistency across the four quarters helped them to the important victory.
"I think it was just our consistency throughout the whole game," she said.
"Just playing the full four quarters and our teamwork as everyone really worked well together and it just came together for us in the end."
The Saints defence has been one of North Wagga's strengths this year and Croker is happy with how they have performed this year.
"I think it's been really good," she said.
"We've got height with Tara Horne and Sarah O'Leary is just amazing on her feet.
"The girls who rotate through wing defence also give us a lot of speed down our end of the court, so I think it has worked really well for us."
Croker is the youngest member in the Saints' side and has enjoyed being able to learn from her more experienced teammates.
"I've definitely got things to work on, but I'm happy with how I've been going," she said.
"All of the girls are very supportive and give me a lot of things to work on which is really good and I try and put them into practice."
After suffering two losses late in the season, Croker believes they have taken a lot from those games and will use what they learnt on Saturday against the Kangaroos.
"I think we took the losses as a leaning curve," she said.
"We have tried to work on what went wrong and found what we need to work on and we will definitely put that into play on the weekend."
Croker highlighted a good start to the game as the key to getting victory on Saturday and admits they have been pretty good out of the blocks this season.
"(Our starts) have been good this year," she said.
"We've been coming out quite strong even against the better teams, so hopefully we can just keep that going."
