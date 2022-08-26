The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga will look to secure their spot in the Farrer League A grade grand final when they meet minor premiers Temora in a semi-final on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
North Wagga goal keeper Sarah Croker said she was excited ahead of the Saints' semi-final against minor premiers Temora on Saturday.

