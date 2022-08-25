Three straight wins on the agenda for Blackjack Ella

It took Blackjack Ella 13 starts to score her first win but Wagga trainer Chris Newcombe hopes she's now got a liking for it.
Blackjack Ella is chasing a hat-trick of wins at Wagga on Friday night.
She had been placed six times before winning her first race on her home track earlier this month.
Newcombe hopes she can begin well again in the Interior Constructions 5th Grade (320m).
"She definitely can (win) but this will be her toughest race yet quality wise that she has been in," Newcombe said.
"If she jumps out like she has in the last two, which have both been from middle boxes and she has a middle box again on Friday, then she will be hard to run down.
"I've prepped her the same way for the last three weeks now and I think I might have figured out what she needs during the week.
"Now we're actually seeing her potential so I haven't changed a thing and just kept her exactly the same.
"She's injury free and energetic so she definitely can (make it a hat-trick)."
Newcombe believes the bitch is thriving on getting a little bit of pampering.
Some would say he's spoiling her but it seems to be working.
"She has been getting a bit more one-on-one attention," he said. "She's been getting brushed a couple of times each week just for that one-on-one trainer and dog time, I've kept her fresh and haven't worked her too hard during the week.
"She's just been on the walking machine, there's no straight running from race-to-race, and that's pretty much it.
"The biggest thing has been the one-on-one attention and it seemed as though she craved it to feel loved, needed and wanted but it's worked. She also gets a massage every week with a percussion gun so it's a bit of pampering."
Newcombe rates her the best of his two chances in the race. He also lines up Necromonger Miss, who has returned to him after seven starts with Ben Talbot.
He hopes the return to a smaller kennel can see her rediscover her form.
"They are both very, very similar with their best times but Ella is probably the best chance out of the two," Newcombe said.
"Unfortunately with Necromonger Miss she just didn't settle into Ben's kennels, she seems to be a dog who suits where she is comfortable and that's why we brought her back to my kennel."
