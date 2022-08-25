Waratahs chase berth in seventh straight decider

Waratahs have played in the last six Southern Inland grand finals and are determined to make it seven.
The Wagga club missed out on booking their place after suffering a 54-12 loss to Wagga City on Saturday.
However coach Jonno Andreou is confident they can hit back despite having to travel to Exies Oval to take on Griffith in Saturday's preliminary final.
"I definitely think we can go there and come away with the win," Andreou said.
"We just need to start well.
"We didn't start well against Wagga City so that will be a key.
"Defence is important too so we need to work hard."
Waratahs and Griffith have both scored wins on their home turf in the two meetings between the clubs so far this year.
The Blacks took a 23-7 win last month, but Waratahs responded by becoming the first team to get the better of Wagga City in three years the following week.
The Wagga club has made the grand final every year since missing out when the Blacks claimed the 2014 title.
That was also the last time Griffith made it through to the decider.
However Andreou doesn't believe history comes into the clash.
"I don't really care about what happens as long as we play our best performance," he said.
"Waratahs finished second on the ladder competing against other teams with 90 plus players at training.
"Wherever we end up the club can move into next year knowing that core group who has played first grade has played well.
"I'm not too worried about statistics, or where Waratahs have ended up in previous years, it's just a matter of moving forward from now."
Waratahs have also made a couple of changes to their side.
Rob Selosse and George Mallat return to the back line.
Selosse has missed their last two games due to two games due to an overseas trip but returns at outside centre while George Mallat has overcome a shoulder complaint that saw him miss the loss to the Boiled Lollies.
Andreou believes they will be important inclusions.
"It's definitely a boost," he said. "The guys who played didn't do a bad job but Rob and George give us a different dynamic.
"We're excited to have them back and we've got Harry Tyson off the bench as well and he made a massive impact off the bench (last week.) Obviously the scoreline had blown out but it gives us some depth there as well."
It sees Jackson McAuliffe shift back to the wing with Sibby Gee and Paula Nakabea dropping out of the starting side.
David Capp also comes into flanker with Dugald Grieve heading back to the bench.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
