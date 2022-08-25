New plans for the old Commercial Club site are a step closer after a recent Wagga City Council decision.
Earlier this week, councillors voted unanimously in favour of allowing office premises as an additional permitted use at the Gurwood Street site, allowing its owners to transform the building into a business hub.
Owners Wagga RSL hope to split the building into a number of sections, with one major tenant and "maybe up to six smaller tenants", chief executive Andrew Bell said.
Mr Bell welcomed the change in usage and said Wagga RSL would submit a development application for the site within two weeks.
"We're changing the inside, changing the bathrooms, removing the bars," he said.
"We're budgeting for maybe six months to get the DA and the construction certificate through.
"We're hoping to have tenants in by the middle of next year."
The popular Commercial Club shut its doors for good in 2020, with Wagga RSL citing losses and an "unpredictable economic climate" as reasons for the closure.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
