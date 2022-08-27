The Daily Advertiser

Preparing for the year of the book club

By Peter Casey
August 27 2022 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOIN THE CLUB: Some of the wide selection of book club titles being prepared for next year. The library will preview its new program on September 15. Picture: Supplied

Wagga City Library has announced its new book club program to begin in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.