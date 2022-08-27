Wagga City Library has announced its new book club program to begin in 2023.
Booklovers are being invited to hear about it at a free information session to be held from 5.30pm on Thursday, September 15.
Advertisement
Library staff are preparing more than 200 book club tubs, with a variety of titles for lovers of contemporary fiction, thrillers, biographies, literary fiction, science fiction, classics, romance, crime, and many more.
At the information session, library staff will tell people about how a Wagga Library Book Club will run, what the costs will be, and give them a sneak preview of book lists. Attendees will be able to browse titles while staff serve beverages and nibbles, and the library is encouraging everyone to suggest favourite authors and titles for future tubs.
Readers who are already a member of an existing book club are welcome to attend and hear what Wagga Library has to offer next year. For anyone who is endeavouring to start a new book club, or to join one, they are being invited to come along and meet fellow enthusiasts.
Comprehensive details of membership requirements and borrowing processes will be provided, as well as information on how book clubs can receive deliveries via the library's Agile service to suburbs and villages. Staff will also highlight exclusive book club events to be held throughout 2023. To book your free tickets, visit the 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
The library's new Agile service continues to visit villages and suburbs throughout the Wagga local government area. In the coming week, library officers will deliver services to the Botanic Gardens, Turvey Park, Uranquinty, Glenfield, Collingullie, Estella and Boorooma. Go to bit.ly/agilelibrary for a printable calendar of all Agile library sites and times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.