By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:57am, first published 3:00am
GGGM's Chloe Hamblin says that her side is taking their finals campaign week by week as they prepare to face Leeton-Whitton on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are entering their first A grade finals series since 2013 and will be taking their campaign week by week as they prepare to face Leeton-Whitton in an elimination final on Sunday.

