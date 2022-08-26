Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are entering their first A grade finals series since 2013 and will be taking their campaign week by week as they prepare to face Leeton-Whitton in an elimination final on Sunday.
GGGM's Chloe Hamblin said there is a really good feel among the group ahead of the drought-breaking finals series.
"The group is very positive this year," Hamblin said.
"We have had a lot of newcomers and we have two very young shooters that have brought a lot of experience even though they are young.
"It's handy having accurate shooters and we have got a really strong defence as well."
GGGM have beaten the Crows in their two clashes this year, however with both margins being less than four it is really anyone's game on Sunday.
"The first time we played them we won by one which was scored in the last few seconds," Hamblin said.
"Then the second time it was by three points, so it can definitely go either way this weekend."
The Lions have their focus solely fixed on taking the win over the Crows on Sunday and will worry about a possible semi-final if and when that arises.
"At the moment we are just going to take it week by week," Hamblin said.
"Ganmain haven't made finals in A grade since 2013.
"We definitely can get across the line for Leeton, then we just need to sort out after that who's next."
GGGM won their last four games of the year and Hamblin believes they are entering the finals in some really good form.
"We ended on a really strong note," she said.
"We had Narrandera and it was a game where we could practice some more of our sets plays and making sure we were working together and keeping that talk up.
"But we've had another week worth of training and we will definitely be improving on a few more things."
