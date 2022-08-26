The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park captain Jack Haggar said that his side is excited about the opportunity to return to finals football for the first time since 2010

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:36am, first published 1:30am
Turvey Park captain Jack Haggar is excited to lead his team into their first finals campaign since 2010. Picture by Courtney Rees

Turvey Park will have a number of Bulldogs fronting up for their first Riverina League first grade final on Sunday, however not many have waited for the opportunity longer than captain Jack Haggar.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

