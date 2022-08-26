Turvey Park will have a number of Bulldogs fronting up for their first Riverina League first grade final on Sunday, however not many have waited for the opportunity longer than captain Jack Haggar.
Haggar said there was a fair bit of excitement within the group and they were making sure to enjoy the week ahead of their elimination final against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
"It's obviously very exciting for the group," Haggar said.
"Not many of us have played in finals considering we are very young and even some of the older boys who have come over the past of years haven't experienced it.
"So it's good for us to get a grip of it and enjoy it for the week."
Haggar played all of his junior football with the Bulldogs and made his first grade debut for the club in 2015 with him appreciating the opportunity to lead the club back into finals.
"It means a lot to me personally," he said.
"Obviously coming through the juniors and then going through what we did a couple of years ago.
"To be able to rise through that and come up to where we are now is pretty good.
"Hopefully we can keep this going for a bit longer."
The immediate future of the side also looks promising with coach Michael Mazzocchi recently committing to a third year at the helm of the Bulldogs, with Haggar saying they are looking forward to achieving some more success under Mazzocchi.
"There is certainly a buzz around the club at the moment," he said.
"The boys are all really happy and they looking forward to what's to come.
"But we are more focused on getting this year done first and seeing how far we can go before looking at next year."
Despite going down to the Goannas on Saturday by 14-points, Haggar thought his side played pretty well with only a lapse in the middle of the ground during the third quarter costing the Bulldogs victory.
"I think we just have to control the middle a bit more as we let it slip a bit in that third quarter and let them get away from us," he said.
"Other than that I thought we played pretty well and we just needed to stop Trent Castles who is a pretty big vocal point for them.
"I think if we can just close down the middle and put a stop to his production, I think we will go a long way to winning the game.
With so many young emerging stars in the Bulldogs team, there are quite a few who could be able to provide the finals x-factor, with Haggar nominating one midfielder in particular as potentially one to watch.
"Lukey Fellows seems to turn one on every now and again," he said.
"Cal Dooley has a bit of x-factor about him and Jesse Margosis can sort of pop up and do a bit of damage.
"Up forward there is a lot more to pick from and any of those forwards on their day can turn it on.
"It'll just be whoever has their moment and really grabs it."
