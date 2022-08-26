Junee Council presents your guide to what's on in the region:
Saturday 27
Up2Date Art Exhibition (ends 11 Sept), Coolamon
Capture Coolamon Shire Photo Exhibition, ends Sept 18
T-Light Lake Centenary, Temora
Sunday 28
Canola Hot Air Balloon flights, Temora (Goldrush Ballooning)
Friday 2
Woodfired Pizza & Burgers with James Bennett, Junee Licorice & Chocolate Factory
Saturday 3 to 25
Canola Hot Air Balloon flights, Temora
Friday 9
Pete Denahy concert at the Athenium Theatre Junee
Spark the Light (light projection show) Ariah Park
Friday 9 to Sunday 11
Marrar Madness, Campdraft and Rodeo
Saturday 10
Monte Cristo Haunted Ball, Junee
Sunday 11
Ariah Park Show
Thursday 15 to Sunday 18
Sewing and Quilt Display, Coolamon
Friday 16 to 18
Faraway Book Fair, Ganmain
Saturday 17
Ardlethan Annual Show
Temora West Spring Fair
Sunday 18
Tribute Ariah (Fleetwood Mac and Eagles tribute show) Ariah Park
Saturday 24
September Showcase, Temora Aviation Museum
Temora Annual Show
Friday 23 to Sunday October 2
A Doll and Wedding Dress Display, Coolamon
September 30 to October 1, 2 and 3
A Country Weekend Rod Run, Temora (Hot Rod Car Show)
Saturday 1 to Monday 3
Junee Roundhouse 75th Anniversary Celebrations
Sunday 2 (long weekend)
Coolamon Fire Engine Muster
Friday 7
Amber Lawrence "Living for the Highlights" concert at Athenium Theatre
Saturday 8
Illabo Show
Bikers for Boobs Ride leaves from Temora
Wednesday 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
Mary Gilmore Festival Ariah Park
Saturday 15 to Sunday 16
Warbirds Downunder Airshow, Temora Aviation Museum
Sunday 16
Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing
Saturday 22
Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing
Junee Show
Saturday 29
Ganmain Twilight Markets
Follow the Canola Trail as it winds through spectacular fields of gold to explore the charming towns and quaint villages, overflowing with hidden gems.
Taking in the shires of Coolamon, Junee and Temora, the Canola Trail offers more than just stunningly yellow fields.
It's an immersive experience celebrating local produce, great food, spectacular views, world-class experiences, and true country hospitality.
Charming streetscapes, beautifully preserved architecture and a relaxed atmosphere combine to make the towns of the Canola Trail a jewel in the crown of the Riverina.
Located within a 40 minutes' drive of each other, the Canola Trail makes for an easily accessible visitor experience, which can be taken as a day trip or a weekend getaway.
Journey along the trail and you'll discover the delectable delights of Coolamon Cheese Co and Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory.
Immerse yourself in history at the Temora Aviation Museum, Bundawarrah Centre Cultural Precinct, Junee Railway Roundhouse, Junee Broadway Museum and Australia's most haunted house, Monte Cristo Homestead.
There are also many places to go and enjoy the great outdoors.
Visit Temora's Lake Centenary and Junee's Bethungra Dam or take a scenic bike ride on the Gilgai Track between Coolamon and Ganmain.
Those looking for the ultimate shopping experience will be pleasantly surprised to uncover treasures galore in the many boutiques and collectible stores along the way - plus so much more.
This year, there is an added experience to the Canola Trail that will surely pique the interest of potential travellers looking to view the fields in a whole new light.
Partnering with Goldrush Ballooning, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of September, hot-air balloon experiences are on offer, allowing for optimum viewing of the canola fields during the magical Spring sunrises.
Departing from Temora Airport, the balloon rides include a spectacular one-hour sunrise balloon flight across the canola fields, in-flight photography, and some delicious treats.
Rides are priced at just $385 per adult and can be booked through Goldrush Ballooning website at www.goldrushballooning.com.au.
With visitors from all over the world, those who visit during the canola season are blown away by the sheer beauty and magnitude of the sight.
Start your journey today and explore the Riverina's golden heartland.
You'll soon see it's true what they say about the region: 'It's about the journey and the destination'.
A small town nestled in the north east of the Riverina is preparing to more than double in size as a whole flock of warbirds take to their skies.
Once every two years, Temora plays host to the 'Warbirds Downunder' festival, which sees roughly 20,000 people converge for the aviation spectacular.
The festival tells the evolutionary story of Australia's wartime aircraft, with displays ranging from 1930s RAAF training aircraft right up to Australia's current front-line fighters.
The Temora Aviation Museum is preparing for the fifth installment of the widely-popular festival.
It's been four years since the last, with Covid inevitably putting plans on hold till now.
Deputy CEO Peter Harper said this festival will have a distinctly poignant flavour, considering how different the state of the world is since 2018.
"Four years on, the world is a different place from our last festival," he said.
With the conflict in Ukraine, and with relations so unsettled across the world, seeing these aircraft in the skies makes it more than a novelty - it puts into perspective what these aircrafts have been used for and what they're capable of now.
"We don't glorify war, but it's important to remember our wartime history so hopefully we don't repeat the mistakes of the past," Mr Harper said.
The festival takes people on a journey, telling the stories of the aircraft which have and may serve Australia.
One of the oldest aircraft to go on display is from the 1930s. The Tiger Moth was used mainly as a training vessel for troops to get the hang of flying before they were "thrown in the deep end" and into conflict.
One of the best-known aircrafts on display is the Spitfire, renowned for its role in the Battle of Britain during WW2.
Other cutting-edge vintage jets involved in conflicts such as the Korean and Vietnam Wars will also feature.
The festival and the Museum have been and continue to be supported by the Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF).
This year, they will be bringing aircraft including those which are currently serving in the RAAF as well as the cutting-edge F35, Australia's current frontline fighter.
"These aircraft are quite new to our air force - quite new to any air force, in fact - and they are just jam-packed with technology that would blow most of us away," Mr Harper said.
"To have the whole spectrum right from the 1930s basic training aircraft to the F35, the world's most advanced frontline fighter, it is quite unique to display."
Other aircraft set to come to the festival include the T-6 Texan x 4, UH-1 (Huey), DH-82, Ryan STM, Ryan PT22, CA-13 Boomerang, Hudson, Spitfire MkXVI, Spitfire MkVIII, CA-16 Wirraway, O2.A-37B, Canberra, Avenger, Mustang x 5, O-1 Bird Dog x 2, P-40 Kittyhawk x 3, CT4 x 3, Corsair, F-35A, C-130J, C-17J, C-27J, Roulettes.
At the heart of the festival is the sacrifice made by Australian veterans.
The museum aims to acknowledge the role played by Australia's historic ex-military aircraft, and to remember the efforts of those who flew them.
"There is a real concentrated effort to get veterans here, to remember those men and women and to hear their stories," Mr Harper said.
"We've had some wonderful veterans attend in the past, and we have events for the public for them to meet the veterans who lived in a very different time to what we're used to.
"To hear those stories and accounts of what they endured during conflict, it helps to understand the significance of WW2.
"Again, we don't glorify war, but we wouldn't be the country we are now without that part of our history."
And if a young - "or older" - spectator comes away with a spark of passion for aviation, that's a bonus.
The last festival in 2018 was "epic", drawing in just under 20,000 people across the two days - with about 12,000 on the ground each day.
Events include flying displays demonstrating aircrafts' capabilities; informative commentary and music; guided tour of static exhibition; pilots and veteran interviews; a children's playground; and a pilot meet and greet.
For more information and tickets, visit aviationmuseum.com.au.