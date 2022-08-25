East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard believes previous results will count for very little when they meet Marrar in Saturday's Farrer League second semi-final.
The two in-form teams of the competition will come together in what should be one of the games of the season at Robertson Oval, with being the first team through to this year's grand final up for grabs to the winner.
There has been little between Marrar and EWK this season. The two teams played out a draw in round one before a big final term saw the Bombers run out 40-point victors in round 10.
Both teams have played plenty of footy since then with Hard finding it hard to draw too much relevance from the previous results.
"Yes and no. We played them in round one, which is back in April, and you can't take a lot out of that," Hard said.
"Then we played them in round 10, which was back in June. I think both sides have evolved a lot since then.
"It's probably hard to go off previous encounters when it's been a while since we've come across each other. Marrar will try their best to play their style and we'll do the same.
"Obviously there is a lot of respect between both camps, we'll just try and go out and emulate what we've been working on and hopefully it's good enough."
Hard believes the Hawks must put Marrar under pressure if they are to end the Bombers' 13-game winning streak.
"The focus is this week is to bring the pressure and play four quarters of footy," he said.
"It's very simple."
Hard said the Hawks got through last weekend's six-point win over the Magpies in 'good' condition after the two teams battled it out in a brutal slog in wet conditions.
With the winner of Saturday's final getting the direct route through to the decider, and a week off, Hard said it was obviously high stakes.
"It's obviously big. You can't win it if you're not there," he said.
"It's definitely a good carrot dangled there, that's why you work so hard to get the double chance so if not, you get next week.
"There's a prize there and we're not any looking further than Saturday. We haven't spoke about the week after to be perfectly honest."
As for the availability of star recruit Nico Sedgwick, who missed last week's win over TRYC, Hard was non-committal.
"He's got to get through training," he said.
"I haven't seen him in the flesh so we'll have a look at him (Thursday night) and we'll see how he goes."
