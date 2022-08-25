More than 20 local former veterans and first responders will receive the help needed to prosper in life after service thanks to a share of $$90,491 provided through the ClubGRANTS program.
A share will go to the Beyond the Badge Career Transition Program which was created by business partners former Western Australia Police officer and NSW Ambulance Paramedic Sean Haran and former NSW Police officer Simon Bradstock.
"This program was born out of tragedy. Cole, a police officer, colleague and close friend of Simon's took his own life after leaving the service," Mr Haran said.
"I also lost a close friend, Peter, who struggled for many years before finally giving up the fight.
"Cole and Pete not only served as police officers but also as soldiers."
The organisation was one 14 local organisations to receive a share of money.
Being new to the region and only recently establishing support for veterans as well as first responders, Mr Haran said it is humbling to see such support.
"We are so humbled. We're kind of new to the region," he said.
"This grant will allow us to provide a new future for up to 20 former local veterans and first responders.
"These are people who have fought without thought as to their own safety. They have kept our country and our lives safe from harm."
But serving others can come with a price.
"For many who serve they are forced to leave their career as they can no longer carry out their duties due to physical and mental health issues," Mr Haran said.
"Many also chose to leave because they see a better future for their children and their families living civilian lives.
"This is where Beyond the Badge comes in. We've been providing our program for over 200 first responders since 2018- we're excited because this is our first regional programs, which makes this even more special."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
