Young are looking to build off a dominant second half display when they tackle Temora for the second time in as many weeks.
The two teams faced off at Nixon Park on Saturday with the winner earning hosting rights for the qualifying final.
After conceding the first 10 points, Young scored 30 of the next 36 to ensure the game will be at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Now Young captain-coach Nick Cornish is looking to make the most of it.
"We just have to come in with the same mentality we had in the second half," Cornish said.
"In that first half you see what can happen when we don't necessarily complete as much, have a couple of silly penalties and drop balls and then you can see in the second half if we hold onto the ball a bit more, complete a little bit higher and ball with the footy down their end it is a much easier game for us."
However he hopes the ground has a little more time to dry out.
Young are looking to win their first title since 1991, and they have only made one grand final appearance since then.
Cornish hopes that continuing on from their display against the Dragons will hold them in good stead for the finals series.
"It's just about lifting that intensity and energy," he said.
"All the framework is there, we've done everything right so far but just need to complete and bid our time to earn that right to play footy.
"Nothing really changes, it is still footy, but the intensity and energy lifts as it is a more important game.
"I think the second half was more of a finals footy type feel, it was a bit more of a slower grind without those small errors that can really break a game."
However he expects Temora to really hit back.
"I think Temora will be a good finals side too as obviously they complete pretty high and are an effort team so they will lift again."
The Cherrypickers come into the clash with an unchanged line up.
Mitch Cornish's kicking game was one of the turning points for their clash.
It's something the former NRL player believes will be important in the back end of the season.
"It's probably a strength of mine that I hadn't put a lot of focus on this year, mainly because I knew we could score points, but coming into these games it is something that you do have to rely on so I put a bit of work into it," Cornish said.
"I think a combination of things went our way on the weekend that hadn't been working up to it - completion rates and discipline with penalties makes a big difference in the back end of things."
Mitch Cornish is one of five Cherrypickers who have been named in the Group Nine representative.
He will be joined by the third of the Cornish trio Tyler along with Josh Ayers, Nic Hall and Aaron Slater for the clash with Group 20 on September 24.
Cornish didn't play rep footy earlier this year after taking out the Weissel Medal but with Aaron Gorrell coming in as coach decided to put his hand up.
"An old friend (Gorrell) rang and asked if I would help out," he said. "Given it is probably going to be my last year in Group Nine I thought I would give it a crack."
Cornish is yet to discuss next year with the club but with four growing children the travel commitment is a big hurdle to overcome.
Only five clubs will be represented with Gundagai leading the charge with six players selected.
There are also four Temora players, another four from Tumut while Jake Mascini is the only Kangaroos player selected.
