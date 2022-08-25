The Daily Advertiser

Young out to repeat dose at Alfred Oval

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSY PERIOD: Mitch Cornish is one of five Young players in Group Nine's representative side but first they are chase consecutive wins over Temora.

Young are looking to build off a dominant second half display when they tackle Temora for the second time in as many weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.