Turvey Park will head into next season with an unchanged coaching line-up after coach Michael Mazzocchi confirmed he had committed to a third season at the helm of the Bulldogs.
Mazzocchi who has led the Bulldogs to their first finals campaign since 2010 said it was a decision that took him a while to work through, but was an obvious one to make.
"It was something that we had to make a decision on," Mazzocchi said.
"I took a little bit of time to work through it, but at the end of the day although I only signed for two years originally, it was probably a three year journey.
"Especially that we have made the finals this year and we feel like we are on the right path.
"To break all of that up, I probably would've been letting the club down a little bit I suppose and I felt like it was my duty to stay loyal and try and finish the job we started two years ago."
While there is plenty of excitement ahead of next season, Mazzocchi said that his group still had plenty to achieve in this season's finals series.
"That's the hard part as I announced to the players on the weekend that I was re-signing and going again, but we don't want to take a lot of focus away from this year," he said.
"We are in the finals and I know that was our goal, but this isn't the end of our journey this year.
"I feel like if we can play some good football you just don't know what's going to happen as the competition is so close."
The Bulldogs will head into this Sunday's elimination final with an unchanged side after Shaun Allan was unable to overcome a back injury which has plagued him throughout the second half of the season.
"Unfortunately he wasn't quite ready as that injury wasn't healed and he only ended up playing half a game in the two's," Mazzocchi said.
"He tried his best for us, but unfortunately his body wasn't quite right.
"It was a last ditch effort but it didn't come off.
"Rhett Weidemann is doing a great job for us and he has grown as a young player and into a leader.
"He has really shouldered a lot of that responsibility and he will continue that good work around the ground this week."
The Bulldogs will bring up Chase Grintell as a second ruckman for Sunday's clash against the Goannas, while Angus Curry remains a chance to return next week should Turvey Park advance through to the semi-finals.
The Bulldogs matched the Goannas for three quarters on Saturday, however a seven goal to three third quarter proved the difference between the two sides.
Mazzocchi said it was something that the group had taken out of the contest and that they were working to rectify that in time for Sunday's game.
"A lot of the talk was around (Trent) Castles and the eight goals, but he kicked five in that third quarter," he said.
"For me they basically dominated the centre clearances in that third quarter and they were able to get it into Trent really quickly without a lot of pressure.
"That is where the battle will be won or lost this week is through that midfield.
"They are going to have a taller ruckman, but it's just a matter of trying to get the ball into 50-50 contested situations and I feel if we can do that we will equalise.
"Trent only kicked three for the other three quarters and it was only that third quarter where we allowed them to transition really easily into their forward line.
"That's been a focus for us this week and we will continue to work on that through training for the rest of the week."
While the Bulldogs will need to nullify the influence of the Goannas forward line, they also possess quite a few dangerous players in their own forward line who are able to hit the scoreboard in a big way, including duo Corey Baxter and Baxter Wallett.
"If we can get enough footy into our forward line, we have got a really potent forward line now that's working really well," Mazzocchi said.
"We have got three or four really good options up there and Tommy Yates was really good on the weekend in his second game back.
"So he will give us an extra dimension as well up forward."
