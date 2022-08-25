Once again we have a call to increase speed limits ("Brakes put on speed limits", The Daily Advertiser, August 24).
It is a much more complex issue than it seems.
Tara McCarthy is wrong. All crashes everywhere are speed "related".
I am not being facetious, the role of speed in crashes is complex and arrived at via a well hidden definition on a road safety website.
There is also the assumption that the speed limit is the speed at which people will hit things.
Of course, in cases of driver incapacitation this is probably true, then incapacitation would be the cause, wouldn't it?
Our roads, with a few exceptions, are not good enough for higher speeds.
In addition our driver training is lacking in high speed driving skills.
Our learner drivers are not permitted to exceed 90km/h, so it is impossible to learn to drive fast safely.
P-plate drivers are also speed restricted. Our government policy seems to be "keep them ignorant and keep them slow".
Let's start by getting the L and P speed limits rationalised so that drivers have the chance to be safe at the existing speed limits.
A big change is needed in driving culture and education before driving on the Hume at 130km/h would be safe.
READ MORE LETTERS:
In reference to all the toing and froing from our present PM about our previous PM, might I offer the following food for thought.
Quite often it takes one to think they know one and usually there is no one more qualified to make this call than that "someone" themselves.
It's easier to be so aware of the "mote in someone else's eye" when one has had so much practice with the "mote in one's eye".
The Labor government needs to take stock of its own misgivings while it is so readily pointing the finger of scorn at the previous Liberal attempts at governing.
Neither party are really in the position to consider themselves purity of performance in the eyes of the people of our nation they claim to be wanting the chance to serve.
It is time now to concentrate on the present needs of the people instead of all the grandstanding seen on TV as of late.
The people tire of all the nonsense on their behalf based on values that really count like our nation was once accustomed too.
It's time to reintroduce the biblical text "do unto others as you would have them do unto you".
Imagine what a better society we could foster if this was to be the basis on which everything we did everyday was collectively realised as being the right thing to do.
Doing away with Christian values to live by was a grave error just done to appease those who are considered to be offended by them.
This is a country whose worth as a nation was founded on such values.
Change just for the sake of it has not always been necessarily a wise decision: we are now witnessing the deterioration that has come from numerous unwise decisions replaced with worldly adverse aspirations taking their toll on humanity.
