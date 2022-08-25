Group Nine teams - finals week one

Saturday, Equex Centre, 2.30pm
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Malik Aitken, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Jacob Toppin, 5 Tom Hickson, 6 Dean Bristow, 7 Jordan Anderson, 20 Zac Masters, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jacob Sturt, 11 Joe Roddy, 12 Tom Jeffery, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Jordyn Maher, 15 Jack Dean
Kangaroos
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jake Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Noa Fotu, 6 James Smart, 7 Tristan Wheeler, 8 Brayden Sharrock, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Simione Naiduki, 11 Ben Pembleton, 12 Ryan Cronin, 13 Jett Liu, 14 Tyson Williams, 16 Ben Cronin, 18 Matt Pike, 19 Craig Field
Saturday, Alfred Oval, 2.30pm
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Tom Bush, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith, 13 Blake Hewitt, 16 Jonah Latu, 17 James Woolford, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Joel Kelly, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Gavin Kite, 14 Cody Lynch, 15 Harrison Starr, 16 Jed Reardon, 17 Ryan Cain
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
